Rybakina beats Azarenka to enter first Australian Open final

Rybakina beats Azarenka to enter first Australian Open final

January 26, 2023 16:32 IST
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina waves to the stands as she celebrates victory over Belarus’s Victoria Azarenka in the semi-finals of the Australian Open, at Melbourne Park, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina waves to the stands as she celebrates victory over Belarus’s Victoria Azarenka in the semi-finals of the Australian Open, at Melbourne Park, on Thursday. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Elena Rybakina stormed to her first Australian Open final with a 7-6(4), 6-3 win over Victoria Azarenka on Thursday, wearing the twice champion down in a cagey first set before dominating to close out the match.

 

Wimbledon champion Rybakina will next meet the winner of the match between fifth-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and unseeded Pole Magda Linette, who play in the second semi-final of the night session at Rod Laver Arena.

In a match of wild momentum swings, Rybakina held her nerve when it counted, staying strong as 24th-seeded Belarusian Azarenka foundered in a messy first set tiebreak then dropped serve twice to fall 5-2 behind in the second set.

The 22nd-seeded Rybakina was broken as she served for the set but Azarenka double-faulted to give up three match points in the next game, allowing the Kazakh to close out an emphatic win.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
