News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ronaldo loses blue tick on Twitter, LeBron James remains

Ronaldo loses blue tick on Twitter, LeBron James remains

Last updated on: April 21, 2023 20:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo does not have a verified account on Twitter anymore. Photograph: Ahmed Yosri/Reuters

Twitter on Thursday began removing legacy blue checkmarks from user profiles, with famous people including pop icon Beyonce, Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates and Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo losing their verified statuses.

Pope Francis, who lost the blue tick earlier on Thursday, was later given the gray verification checkmark by Twitter.

Some personalities such as basketball star LeBron James and author Stephen King still had their checkmarks.

 

"The Shining" author King, who has previously called Musk a terrible fit for Twitter, tweeted: "My Twitter account says I've subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven't. My Twitter account says I've given a phone number. I haven't."

Musk tweeted back to him: "You're welcome namaste," with a hands folded emoji.

The Verge reported that James, who has previously said he would not pay for verification, had not paid to keep the checkmark.

Musk tweeted separately: "I'm paying for a few personally." and later tweeted "Just Shatner, LeBron and King," referring to Star Trek actor William Shatner, who had last month complained about being forced to pay to keep his blue checkmark.

Among those losing their badges were former US President Donald Trump and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Under Musk's ownership, Twitter has changed how it hands out the coveted blue checkmarks that were earlier given to noted individuals, journalists, executives, politicians and establishments after verifying their identities. They served as a mark of authenticity.

Musk said in November that Twitter will begin charging $8 per month for the badge in an effort to launch more revenue streams beyond advertising.

The company later offered checkmarks in other colors - gold for businesses and a gray for government and multilateral organizations and officials.

Twitter on Friday also dropped the "government-funded" label from the accounts of U.S.-based National Public Radio (NPR), British Broadcasting Corp and public broadcaster Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

It dropped the "China state-affiliated media" tag on the accounts of Xinhua News as well as of journalists associated with government-backed publications.

NPR stopped posting content on its 52 official Twitter feeds after the social networking company labeled it "state-affiliated media" and later "government-funded media".

CBC also paused its activities on Twitter and sparred with Musk over the platform's definition of "government funded".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
India can play at a neutral venue: PCB's proposal
India can play at a neutral venue: PCB's proposal
'Jos Bhai, you're the love of my life'
'Jos Bhai, you're the love of my life'
'Indian youngsters must figure out how to tackle pace'
'Indian youngsters must figure out how to tackle pace'
'MI has good all-round attack, compliment each other'
'MI has good all-round attack, compliment each other'
Man shoots woman in Delhi court, arrested from Haryana
Man shoots woman in Delhi court, arrested from Haryana
Archery WC: Compound mixed team in final
Archery WC: Compound mixed team in final
NCP can stake claim for CM post now: Ajit Pawar
NCP can stake claim for CM post now: Ajit Pawar

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

IPL PHOTOS: CSK vs SRH

IPL PHOTOS: CSK vs SRH

Psychological drama thrills at Chess Worlds

Psychological drama thrills at Chess Worlds

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances