Republic Day special: Nishant Dev's KO rocks Vegas

Star Indian boxer Nishant Dev made a smashing professional debut as he demolished USA's Alton Wiggins in the super-welterweight category at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

IMAGE: Nishant Dev, who represented the country at the Paris Olympics, won via technical knockout. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Nishant Dev/Instagram

In a dominating debut, Dev won the contest with a few seconds left in the first of the six-round bout via technical knockout on Saturday.

He knocked Wiggins down twice before the referee called for the stoppage with 20 seconds left in the first round.

Strolling in confidently wearing an Indian tri-colour jacket, the 24-year-old hardly seemed like a debutant as he got straight to work, overwhelming Wiggins with a series of jabs and hooks.

The match was part of the Diego Pacheco vs Steve Nelson undercard.

"I'm feeling good. I have been dreaming about this moment for the past 15 years. Today I'm standing in the biggest ring," Dev said after the win.

"I dedicate this victory to India, today is Republic Day, also it's also my father's birthday so I dedicate it to him also."

"The road to the first-ever world champion from India begins now. No Indian has ever done it, I want to be the first world champion from India and create a legacy," he added.

One of the most consistent Indian boxers in recent times, Dev, who represented the country at the Paris Olympics, has signed with promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

The 2023 world championship bronze medallist is currently being trained by former professional boxer Ronald Simms.