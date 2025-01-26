HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Republic Day special: Nishant Dev's KO rocks Vegas

Republic Day special: Nishant Dev's KO rocks Vegas

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 26, 2025 23:03 IST

x

Star Indian boxer Nishant Dev made a smashing professional debut as he demolished USA's Alton Wiggins in the super-welterweight category at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

IMAGE: Nishant Dev, who represented the country at the Paris Olympics, won via technical knockout. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Nishant Dev/Instagram

In a dominating debut, Dev won the contest with a few seconds left in the first of the six-round bout via technical knockout on Saturday.

He knocked Wiggins down twice before the referee called for the stoppage with 20 seconds left in the first round.

 

Nishant Dev

Strolling in confidently wearing an Indian tri-colour jacket, the 24-year-old hardly seemed like a debutant as he got straight to work, overwhelming Wiggins with a series of jabs and hooks.

The match was part of the Diego Pacheco vs Steve Nelson undercard.

"I'm feeling good. I have been dreaming about this moment for the past 15 years. Today I'm standing in the biggest ring," Dev said after the win.

"I dedicate this victory to India, today is Republic Day, also it's also my father's birthday so I dedicate it to him also."

Nishant Dev

"The road to the first-ever world champion from India begins now. No Indian has ever done it, I want to be the first world champion from India and create a legacy," he added.

One of the most consistent Indian boxers in recent times, Dev, who represented the country at the Paris Olympics, has signed with promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

Nishant Dev

The 2023 world championship bronze medallist is currently being trained by former professional boxer Ronald Simms.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Following Vijender's footsteps! Boxer Dev turns pro
Following Vijender's footsteps! Boxer Dev turns pro
Bhaker to get new Paris Olympic medals
Bhaker to get new Paris Olympic medals
Lovlina joins fight to keep boxing in Olympics
Lovlina joins fight to keep boxing in Olympics
20 Stunning Sports PHOTOS From 2024
20 Stunning Sports PHOTOS From 2024
Manu, Gukesh, Harmanpreet honoured, para-athletes shine
Manu, Gukesh, Harmanpreet honoured, para-athletes shine

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Discount Alert: For The New iPad Air

webstory image 2

No Whites! 4 White Foods To Limit For A Healthier You

webstory image 3

What's Inside The Republic Day Invitation Box?

VIDEOS

Alia mesmerizes in black saree at Sabyasachi's 25-year celebration0:56

Alia mesmerizes in black saree at Sabyasachi's 25-year...

Watch: Maharashtra Dy CM Shinde stops convoy, helps injured biker1:52

Watch: Maharashtra Dy CM Shinde stops convoy, helps...

Army unfurls national flag at Uri sector on Republic Day0:55

Army unfurls national flag at Uri sector on Republic Day

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD