IMAGE: Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring Argentina's first goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C against Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Argentina's captain and top scorer Lionel Messi began his fifth World Cup in style on Tuesday with a 10th minute penalty against Saudi Arabia as he embarked on his final quest for the only major trophy that has eluded him.

Messi, 35, who also nearly scored with a shot from inside the box in the opening minutes at the Lusail Stadium, celebrated joyfully after sending Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais the wrong way with his coolly-dispatched penalty.