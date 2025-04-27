PIX: Barcelona sink Real Madrid in extra-time to win Copa del Rey

IMAGE: Barcelona's players break into celebration with Jules Kounde after he scores in extra-time of the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid at Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, Spain, on Saturday. Photograph: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

A Jules Kounde goal in the dying minutes of extra-time handed Barcelona a dramatic 3-2 win over fierce rivals Real Madrid in an enthralling Copa del Rey final on Saturday.

Barca won a record extending 32nd Spanish Cup title thanks to a stunning strike from the French defender, who slotted in a low drive into the bottom corner from 25 yards in the 116th minute.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Luka Modric after scoring Real Madrid's first goal. Photograph: Borja Suarez/Reuters

Pedri put them ahead in the 28th minute with a brilliant curling strike into the top corner from outside the box in a first-half dominated by Barca.

However, Real took control in the second half as Kylian Mbappe, who was absent from the starting eleven as he has yet to regain full fitness from an ankle injury, came off the bench to score the equaliser from a free-kick in the 70th minute.

IMAGE: Ferran Torres sends the ball past Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois for Barcelona's second goal. Photograph: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

Aurelien Tchouameni gave Real Madrid the lead seven minutes later with a towering header from a corner before Ferran Torres found the equaliser in a counter attack in the 84th minute that took the game to extra-time.

Just when it seemed like the title would have to be settled in a penalty shoot-out, Kounde scored the winner that earned Barca the title.