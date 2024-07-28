News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympics: Rower Balraj Panwar enters singles sculls quarters

Olympics: Rower Balraj Panwar enters singles sculls quarters

Source: PTI
July 28, 2024 14:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Balraj Panwar clocked 7 minutes 12.41 seconds to finish behind Monaco's Quentin Antognelli and qualify for Tuesday's quarter-finals. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

India's Balraj Panwar progressed to the quarter-finals of the men's single sculls rowing competition after finishing second in Repechage 2 at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Panwar clocked 7 minutes 12.41 seconds to finish behind Monaco's Quentin Antognelli who clocked 7:10:00. Indonesia's Memo finished third with 7:19:60.

 

The first two finishers in each repechage qualify for the quarter-finals

to be held on Tuesday.

Panwar remained consistent at the second spot crossing the 500m mark at 1:44:13, 1000m mark at 3:33:94 and 1500m at 5:23:22. He then crossed the 2000m mark in 7:12.41.

On Saturday, the Indian rower had finished fourth in the men's singles scull event with a time of 7:07:11 to qualify for the repechage round.

In Repechage 1, Slovenia's Ivan Isak Zvegelj and Paraguay's Javier Insfran finished first and second respectively with timings of 7:06:90 and 7:08:29.

In Repechage 3, Algeria's Ali Sid Boudina finished first with 7:10:23 while Chun Win Chiu was second with 7:12:94 to make it to the quarter-finals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 1
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 1
Close win over NZ a good wake-up call: Sreejesh
Close win over NZ a good wake-up call: Sreejesh
Fencing: Queen Kong breaks French hearts to win gold
Fencing: Queen Kong breaks French hearts to win gold
IAS coaching where 3 died 'flouted norms', owner held
IAS coaching where 3 died 'flouted norms', owner held
Olympics TT: Sreeja outclasses Kallberg in opener
Olympics TT: Sreeja outclasses Kallberg in opener
MP: Video of drunk teacher at school triggers probe
MP: Video of drunk teacher at school triggers probe
Olympics: Sindhu cruises to victory in opener
Olympics: Sindhu cruises to victory in opener

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Olympics: Sindhu cruises to victory in opener

Olympics: Sindhu cruises to victory in opener

PIX: Preeti Pawar... from boxing ring to sketchbook

PIX: Preeti Pawar... from boxing ring to sketchbook

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances