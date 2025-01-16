Only Olympic, CWG, Asiad sports for National Games?

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Thursday proposed that only disciplines featuring in the Olympics, Commonwealth and Asian Games be considered for inclusion in the future National Games, in a move aimed at stopping "several regional sports" from being elevated to medal events.

IMAGE: Uttrakhand National Games. Photograph: / X

Usha said she intends to move the proposal in the next General Body Meeting of the IOA.

She also said in her proposal that only the sports whose governing bodies are in "good standing" with the IOA as a national federation for one year before the commencement of the National Games should be included in the programme.

This could mean that the NSF whose sport would be in the National Games roster for medal purposes should be affiliated with the IOA and should have held proper elections. Besides, there should be no legal dispute in its status and affiliation fees have to be deposited.

"Over recent editions, inclusion of indigenous regional sports as demonstration events has been a notable feature, aimed at engaging local audiences and promoting regional sports culture.

"However, during the last edition, several regional sports were elevated to medal events by the Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC). The IOA recognizes the value of these sports but emphasizes the need to maintain a clear distinction between demonstration and medal events," Usha said in an official release.

She underscored the fact that the National Games medal winners were entitled to benefits like reservation in state and central government jobs, increments in basic pay, and prize money, which makes it all the more essential to align medal events with disciplines recognised at major international sporting events.

Usha said restricting the number of disciplines to those included in the Olympic Games (to be held after the particular National Games), Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games would also increase "competitive standard" and "uphold integrity" of the National Games.

"IOA President Dr. PT Usha intends to table a proposal at the next General Assembly meeting to redefine the scope of medal sports at the National Games," she said in the statement.

"The proposal recommends that only sports disciplines included in the upcoming Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games be considered for inclusion, provided the respective IOA-affiliated National Federations are in good standing with the IOA at least one year before the commencement of the Games.

"This proposal underscores the IOA's commitment to aligning the National Games with international standards, ensuring that it continues to serve as a premier platform for preparing athletes to excel on the global stage while maintaining its historical significance and spirit."

Asked to explain what would mean "good standing with the IOA", a source in the national sports apex body said, "It would mean that the NSF is properly constituted through elections, there is no legal dispute, it is affiliated with the IOA, affiliation fees are paid.

"All these done for the one year before the commencement of the National Games. In short, the NSF should be properly functioning in all aspects for at least a year before the commencement of the National Games."

After Kerala hosted the National Games in 2015, there was a long gap of seven years before Guajrat staged the multi-sporting spectacle in 2022. Within one year, Gujarat hosted the Games in 2023, while Uttarakhand will stage the multi-sport event from January 28 to February 14.

Usha sought to drive home the point that the National Games were deeply rooted in the Olympic movement and designed to foster national talent to prepare for global competitions.

"Initiated in the 1920s, the National Games emerged as a critical platform to identify and nurture athletes for global competitions, including the Olympic Games," she said.

IOA publishes list of affiliated NSFs for 2010-11 to 2024-25

=====================================

"There is an increased demand from various state government departments seeking affiliation status of the National Sports Federations with the IOA for recruitment of sportspersons on the basis of their sports achievement certificates," the IOA said on its website.

"It has come to know that there were no year-wise affiliation certificates/lists issued but most of the sports federations have been affiliated for a very long period.

"Towards extending support to the athletes who are looking for their recruitment, a list with affiliation status has been prepared only on the basis of annual affiliation fee received from the member federations for a period from January 2010-2011 to 2024-2025."

A total of 41 NSFs were listed, out of which three -- Taekwondo Federation of India, Winter Games Federation of India and Indian Amateur Boxing Federation -- are no longer affiliated with the IOA.

Two NSFs -- Yachting Association of India and Equestrian Federation of India -- are Associate Members. Four NSFs -- Judo Federation of India, Volleyball Federation of India, Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India and Ski and Snowboard India -- are currently either under a court-appointed administrator or run by an ad hoc committee.

The list also shows that the IOA is yet to receive the latest affiliation fee for the year 2024-25 from a few full member NSFs.

"Since this list was prepared on the basis of available details/documents of affiliation fee received and in case of any change/correction, that will be notified separately," the IOA said.