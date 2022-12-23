News
Olympic champion Lyu suspended after positive doping test

Olympic champion Lyu suspended after positive doping test

December 23, 2022 08:57 IST
IMAGE: Xiaojun Lyu became the oldest man to win Olympic gold in weightlifting when he claimed the 81kg title in Tokyo last year. Photograph: Edgard Garrido/Reuters

China's three-times Olympic champion Xiaojun Lyu has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Thursday.

 

Lyu returned the positive sample during an out-of-competition test on October 30, said the ITA, which oversees the bulk of the International Weightlifting Federation's (IWF) anti-doping programme.

Lyu, who became the oldest man to win Olympic gold in weightlifting when he claimed the 81kg title in Tokyo last year, tested positive for erythropoietin, a prohibited peptide hormone.

The Chinese Weightlifting Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lyu won gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics in the 77kg category.

A number of doping cases have been uncovered in the sport in recent years and in June former international weightlifting heads Tamas Ajan and Nicu Vlad were banned for life for covering up doping offences.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
