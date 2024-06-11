Olympic bound Saravanan adopts unique training methods

IMAGE: Vishnu Saravanan of India in action during Tokyo 2020. Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

His Croatian coach, Milan Vujasinovic, believes in maintaining a competitive mindset at all times - even on land.

"We actually compete against each other in everything, from cooking to walking," says Saravanan. This lighthearted competition fuels his focus and determination, a key aspect for the 25-year-old aiming for a top-10 finish in his second Olympic appearance.

While the training methods are unique, the goal is serious. Saravanan seeks a significant improvement over his 20th place finish in Tokyo 2020. Vujasinovic's guidance is highly valued by Saravanan, who acknowledges his coach's expertise and respect within the sailing community.

"People are homeless and struggling for the next meal," says Saravanan, putting his own challenges in perspective. "This, what I do, is comparatively nothing."

Looking ahead to the Paris Games, Saravanan anticipates strong winds in Marseille, the host city's sailing venue. He sees this as an opportunity to excel, considering his preference for tactically demanding races. "Whoever is consistent kind of wins," he concludes, highlighting the importance of maintaining focus and composure even in unpredictable conditions.