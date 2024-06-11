News
Olympic bound Saravanan adopts unique training methods

Olympic bound Saravanan adopts unique training methods

June 11, 2024 18:11 IST
IMAGE: Vishnu Saravanan of India in action during Tokyo 2020. Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

His Croatian coach, Milan Vujasinovic, believes in maintaining a competitive mindset at all times - even on land.

"We actually compete against each other in everything, from cooking to walking," says Saravanan. This lighthearted competition fuels his focus and determination, a key aspect for the 25-year-old aiming for a top-10 finish in his second Olympic appearance.

 

While the training methods are unique, the goal is serious. Saravanan seeks a significant improvement over his 20th place finish in Tokyo 2020. Vujasinovic's guidance is highly valued by Saravanan, who acknowledges his coach's expertise and respect within the sailing community.

Training

abroad for extended periods comes with challenges. Saravanan can spend months away from home, leading to loneliness. However, his focus on the ultimate goal - Olympic glory - keeps him motivated. Cooking, even if not traditional Indian cuisine, serves as a welcome distraction and a way to cope with being away from family and friends.

"People are homeless and struggling for the next meal," says Saravanan, putting his own challenges in perspective. "This, what I do, is comparatively nothing."

Looking ahead to the Paris Games, Saravanan anticipates strong winds in Marseille, the host city's sailing venue. He sees this as an opportunity to excel, considering his preference for tactically demanding races. "Whoever is consistent kind of wins," he concludes, highlighting the importance of maintaining focus and composure even in unpredictable conditions.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
