HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Indian Sports Officials Warned Against Treating Events As Holidays

Indian Sports Officials Warned Against Treating Events As Holidays

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 19:05 IST

x

Indian sports officials are facing a crackdown for treating major events like the Commonwealth and Asian Games as 'paid holidays', with warnings of being recalled if they fail to support athletes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Sports officials warned against treating multi-sport events as 'paid holidays'.
  • Officials face being called back midway from competitions if found not supporting athletes.
  • The sports ministry emphasises that accreditations should only go to those who add value to athlete performance.
  • NSFs reminded to ensure videography of selection trials for transparency and athlete satisfaction.
  • Sports Minister asserts the need for an athlete-centric approach in sports administration.

India's sports administrators have been warned that those who treat multi-sport events as "paid holidays" would be called back midway from these competitions to ensure that athletes do not suffer because of their "lackadaisical attitude".

With the country gearing up for the upcoming Commonwealth Games (July-August in Glasgow) and the Asian Games (September-October in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan), officials would be a massive part of the contingents that will be finalised.

 

It is reliably learnt that along with the athletes, the officials' performance too would be intently tracked during the twin events.

"It has been conveyed by the Ministry that there would be no hesitation in calling back those who do not do their job of supporting athletes and are found holidaying. Anyone loitering without purpose would be immediately withdrawn going forward," a top National Sports Federation (NSF) official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"The ministry is of the view that every accreditation is crucial and it should only go to those who can add value to an athlete's performance," he added.

Focus On Athlete Support At Major Events

India's administrators have often faced criticism for not being available at big events for athletes despite forming a major chunk of the contingents to these showpieces. The officials are expected to manage logistics, training schedules and other administrative work during multi-sport competitions.

India's participation in the CWG would be considerably scaled down this time due to the pruned roster of the event that will feature only 10 disciplines. The Asiad schedule, in contrast, will comprise 41 disciplines and a contingent of over 700 is expected to travel.

The warning to officials comes after Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, at a conclave in Ahmedabad in January, told NSF officials that treatment of multi-sport events as an "outing with family" will not be tolerated.

"Please don't go if you think of this as an outing with relatives. We don't need you," Rao had stated sternly.

Videography For Fair Selection Trials

Reiterating an already stated policy, the ministry has also once again told NSFs to ensure videography of the selection trials for major competitions for the sake of transparency and athlete satisfaction. The policy has been in circulation for over one year.

"If any selection grievance reaches the doorsteps of the ministry, the only question asked would be whether the trial was videographed. If not, then the trial would be considered invalid," another well-placed source said.

"The policy is in place and NSFs have been reminded to follow it in letter and spirit. Athlete should not feel victimised."

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a stock-taking meet with the NSFs here on Thursday, had asserted that the they should follow an athlete-centric approach.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

National coach accuses Railways of pressurising Rio-bound athletes
National coach accuses Railways of pressurising Rio-bound athletes
Heads will roll if babus delay athletes' incentives: Sports Minister
Heads will roll if babus delay athletes' incentives: Sports Minister
'Curbs on sporting engagements standard safeguard'
'Curbs on sporting engagements standard safeguard'
Sports Ministry's directives make IOA uneasy
Sports Ministry's directives make IOA uneasy
Asian Games: Why government refused to bear the cost of 49 members
Asian Games: Why government refused to bear the cost of 49 members

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother India

webstory image 2

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 3

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

VIDEOS

Amit Shah Greets Bengal CM Pick Suvendu Adhikari0:48

Amit Shah Greets Bengal CM Pick Suvendu Adhikari

One Year After Op Sindoor: How India's Indus Treaty Stand Hit Pakistan3:51

One Year After Op Sindoor: How India's Indus Treaty Stand...

Amit Shah Receives Grand Welcome at Kolkata Airport Upon Arrival1:37

Amit Shah Receives Grand Welcome at Kolkata Airport Upon...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO