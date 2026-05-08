Indian Sports Officials Warned Against Treating Events As Holidays

Indian sports officials are facing a crackdown for treating major events like the Commonwealth and Asian Games as 'paid holidays', with warnings of being recalled if they fail to support athletes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sports officials warned against treating multi-sport events as 'paid holidays'.

Officials face being called back midway from competitions if found not supporting athletes.

The sports ministry emphasises that accreditations should only go to those who add value to athlete performance.

NSFs reminded to ensure videography of selection trials for transparency and athlete satisfaction.

Sports Minister asserts the need for an athlete-centric approach in sports administration.

India's sports administrators have been warned that those who treat multi-sport events as "paid holidays" would be called back midway from these competitions to ensure that athletes do not suffer because of their "lackadaisical attitude".

With the country gearing up for the upcoming Commonwealth Games (July-August in Glasgow) and the Asian Games (September-October in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan), officials would be a massive part of the contingents that will be finalised.

It is reliably learnt that along with the athletes, the officials' performance too would be intently tracked during the twin events.

"It has been conveyed by the Ministry that there would be no hesitation in calling back those who do not do their job of supporting athletes and are found holidaying. Anyone loitering without purpose would be immediately withdrawn going forward," a top National Sports Federation (NSF) official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"The ministry is of the view that every accreditation is crucial and it should only go to those who can add value to an athlete's performance," he added.

Focus On Athlete Support At Major Events

India's administrators have often faced criticism for not being available at big events for athletes despite forming a major chunk of the contingents to these showpieces. The officials are expected to manage logistics, training schedules and other administrative work during multi-sport competitions.

India's participation in the CWG would be considerably scaled down this time due to the pruned roster of the event that will feature only 10 disciplines. The Asiad schedule, in contrast, will comprise 41 disciplines and a contingent of over 700 is expected to travel.

The warning to officials comes after Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, at a conclave in Ahmedabad in January, told NSF officials that treatment of multi-sport events as an "outing with family" will not be tolerated.

"Please don't go if you think of this as an outing with relatives. We don't need you," Rao had stated sternly.

Videography For Fair Selection Trials

Reiterating an already stated policy, the ministry has also once again told NSFs to ensure videography of the selection trials for major competitions for the sake of transparency and athlete satisfaction. The policy has been in circulation for over one year.

"If any selection grievance reaches the doorsteps of the ministry, the only question asked would be whether the trial was videographed. If not, then the trial would be considered invalid," another well-placed source said.

"The policy is in place and NSFs have been reminded to follow it in letter and spirit. Athlete should not feel victimised."

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a stock-taking meet with the NSFs here on Thursday, had asserted that the they should follow an athlete-centric approach.