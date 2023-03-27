News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nikhat Doesn't Want A Mercedes Anymore

Nikhat Doesn't Want A Mercedes Anymore

By REDIFF SPORTS
March 27, 2023 07:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Nikhat Zareen became only the second Indian after Mary Kom to win two World titles. Photograph: BFI

The appeal of a brand new Mercedes is not lost on anyone!

Following Sunday's historic win, India's star boxer Nikhat Zareen was left with a dilemma -- to buy or not to buy!

26-year-old Nikhat, who became only the second Indian after Mary Kom to win two World titles, had wanted to buy a Mercedes with the money she won at the tournament.

But after punching her way to the gold medal at the women's World Championship in New Delhi, the boxer said she had changed her mind about buying a Mercedes with the prize money.

Nikhat won the light flyweight title after defeating two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam by a 5-0 verdict on Sunday.

Not only did she receive the medal, the world champ picked up the winner's cheque for $100,000 along with a Thar, presented by the sponsors Mahindra and Mahindra.

Asked what she would do with the prize money, Nikhat said, 'I haven't thought about it. Last time I said I will get a Mercedes, but since I have got a Thar as a gift so now I'm thinking of not getting a Mercedes.'

'I want to send my parents for Umrah because Ramazan is going on. I will talk to them about this at home,' Nikhat.

The Umrah is a pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina.

Meanwhile, talking about her win and her success mantra, Nikhat said, 'Everyone has a success mantra. I visualise things. I like to think positive. I have written 'champion' and drew a gold medal on a sticky note and pasted it on my bed.

'Every day when I wake up, I see that when I go to sleep I see that. It motivates me to do well. I did that for the last world championships, the CWG and this time too.'

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Boxing Worlds: Nikhat bags second gold
Boxing Worlds: Nikhat bags second gold
Big conspiracy: Boxer disqualified before medal bout
Big conspiracy: Boxer disqualified before medal bout
Swiss Open: Chirag-Satwik enter history books
Swiss Open: Chirag-Satwik enter history books
Meet RCB's Real 'Rockstar'
Meet RCB's Real 'Rockstar'
Meet Mumbai Indians' Star Performers!
Meet Mumbai Indians' Star Performers!
WPL: The Champions Celebrate!
WPL: The Champions Celebrate!
PIX: Mumbai Indians down Delhi Capitals to win WPL
PIX: Mumbai Indians down Delhi Capitals to win WPL

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

ISSF World Cup: Gritty Samra clinches bronze; Anjum fails to impress

ISSF World Cup: Gritty Samra clinches bronze; Anjum fails to impress

India's Nitu, Saweety are World Boxing Champions

India's Nitu, Saweety are World Boxing Champions

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances