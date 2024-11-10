National shot-put player found dead

IMAGE: Picture used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Amit Verma, a national level shot-put player, was found dead in his apartment in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Sunday, an official said.

Verma's friends reached his house after he did not respond to their calls in the morning, TT Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Singh Bhadoria told PTI.

The friends broke open the door when the 22-year-old athlete did not answer the doorbell. They found his body inside the apartment, the official said.

Bhadoria said no suicide note was found in the house. At this stage, police cannot say if it is suspicious, according to the official.

The reason for Verma's death can be ascertained only after post-mortem, he said.

The shot-put player was in Bhopal for the past year to train at the TT Nagar Stadium, he added.