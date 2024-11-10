News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » National shot-put player found dead

National shot-put player found dead

Source: PTI
November 10, 2024 20:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shot put

IMAGE: Picture used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Amit Verma, a national level shot-put player, was found dead in his apartment in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Sunday, an official said.

 

Verma's friends reached his house after he did not respond to their calls in the morning, TT Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Singh Bhadoria told PTI.

The friends broke open the door when the 22-year-old athlete did not answer the doorbell. They found his body inside the apartment, the official said.

Bhadoria said no suicide note was found in the house. At this stage, police cannot say if it is suspicious, according to the official.

The reason for Verma's death can be ascertained only after post-mortem, he said.

The shot-put player was in Bhopal for the past year to train at the TT Nagar Stadium, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Mushtaq Ali T20s: Prithvi Shaw back in the reckoning!
Mushtaq Ali T20s: Prithvi Shaw back in the reckoning!
'Wouldn't be surprised to see Kohli score runs in Aus'
'Wouldn't be surprised to see Kohli score runs in Aus'
'No Champions Trophy matches outside Pakistan'
'No Champions Trophy matches outside Pakistan'
India is now the biggest exporter of fuel to EU
India is now the biggest exporter of fuel to EU
Another blow to Indo-Pak cricket ties
Another blow to Indo-Pak cricket ties
Tension in Karnataka village after Dalits enter temple
Tension in Karnataka village after Dalits enter temple
Sikh activist's murder: 2 Dalla shooters held in Punjab
Sikh activist's murder: 2 Dalla shooters held in Punjab

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
ICC cancels Champions Trophy schedule launch
ICC cancels Champions Trophy schedule launch
Can Bumrah handle captaincy and pace attack?
Can Bumrah handle captaincy and pace attack?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances