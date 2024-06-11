News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nagal moves into pre-quarters of ATP Challenger

Nagal moves into pre-quarters of ATP Challenger

Source: ANI
June 11, 2024 22:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sumit Nagal in action during the recently concluded French Open.Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

India's top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal officially qualified for the Paris Olympics and advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the ATP 125 Perugia Challenger with straight sets win over Bosnian Nerman Fatic here on Tuesday. The sixth seed Indian, who won the men's singles crown at the Heilbronn Neckarcup 2024 Challenger event in Germany last week, registered a 7-6(1) 6-2 win in the first round that lasted one hour 52 minutes.

Nagal's strong serving helped him overcome a close first set decided in a tiebreaker. He carried his momentum into the second set, showcasing powerful play to overpower Fatic. His next challenge is Italian player Alessandro Giannessi.

 


This victory boosts Nagal to a career-high ranking of 73rd in the ATP live rankings. But even before this win, Nagal had already achieved a historic feat – qualifying for the Olympics based on his ATP ranking. He'll be the sole Indian representative in the men's singles competition.

The qualification process involved a cut-off based on rankings. Nagal, ranked 95th last week, climbed 18 spots after winning the Heilbronn Neckarcup Challenger in Germany. This impressive jump secured him the final quota spot for singles players via the ATP rankings.

While France, as the host nation, had a quota reserved in case none of their players qualified directly, all four French spots were filled through the rankings. This made the final cut-off 57th instead of the initial 56th, allowing Nagal to qualify despite his current ranking of 77th.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Australia coach hopeful of Marsh return in Super 8s
Australia coach hopeful of Marsh return in Super 8s
Wriddhiman Saha is back for Bengal
Wriddhiman Saha is back for Bengal
'Pant's jokes eased batting pressure', says Axar
'Pant's jokes eased batting pressure', says Axar
Terrorist killed by forces after attack on J-K village
Terrorist killed by forces after attack on J-K village
No relief in north, Delhi's Narela sizzles at 47.1C
No relief in north, Delhi's Narela sizzles at 47.1C
UP sub-station fire leaves Delhi 'powerless' for 1 hr
UP sub-station fire leaves Delhi 'powerless' for 1 hr
Listed private life insurers' FY24 margins fell
Listed private life insurers' FY24 margins fell

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

T20 WC: Pakistan's pacers restrict Canada to 106

T20 WC: Pakistan's pacers restrict Canada to 106

No rift between Babar and Afridi, says Azhar Mahmood

No rift between Babar and Afridi, says Azhar Mahmood

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances