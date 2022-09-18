News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Murray loses doubles as Britain bow out of Davis Cup

Murray loses doubles as Britain bow out of Davis Cup

September 18, 2022 07:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop celebrate after defeating Britain's Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury in the Davis Cup Group D match at Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday. Lee Smith/Reuters

IMAGE: The Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop celebrate victory over Britain's Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury in the Davis Cup Group D match at Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday. Lee Smith/Reuters Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Britain were knocked out of the Davis Cup Finals as Andy Murray and partner Joe Salisbury lost a deciding doubles to Dutch pair Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop in Glasgow on Friday.

Just as against the United States in their opening tie on Wednesday, Murray and doubles world number one Salisbury took to the court with the tie locked at 1-1.

 

They saved a match-point in a nerve-jangling second set but eventually succumbed 7-6(0), 6-7(6), 6-3.

"It just sucks, because these matches have come down to a few points and they've not gone our way," Murray said. "I have been fortunate to play a lot of these matches over the years, and, come through them.

"That hasn't happened this time around, and I feel sad about that, because... I think we had the possibility to have a really good run here."

While the Dutch celebrated wildly at sealing their place in the quarter-finals for the first time since 2005, Britain were left with their hopes in tatters.

The Dutch pair broke serve to lead 5-3 in the decider and closed it out in nerveless fashion on Koolhof's serve.

Earlier, Dan Evans had given Britain the lead with a comfortable victory over Tallon Griekspoor, but Cameron Norrie was overpowered by Botic van de Zandschulp.

Murray and Salisbury fell just short again, as they did on Wednesday when they lost in three sets to Jack Sock and Rajeev Ram.

The Netherlands will play the United States on Saturday to decide who wins group D, with Britain's match against Kazakhstan now just about salvaging pride.

Two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the knockout stages to be played in Malaga from November 22 to 27.

Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner, both ranked in the men's top 15 singles players in the world, powered Italy past Argentina in group A in Bologna.

Berrettini defeated Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-3 to give Italy the lead before Sinner sealed the tie with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 win against Francisco Cerundolo.

The second victory in the week sealed Italy's spot in the last eight of the men's competition with Sweden and Croatia vying for the other spot, having picked up one win each.

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz once again became the toast of Germany, earning the hosts a crunch 4-6 6-2 7-6(5) win against the Belgian pair of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in Hamburg.

Krawietz and Puetz had also pulled off a tense victory in their deciding doubles rubber against France and on Friday sealed Germany's spot in the last eight from group C alongside Australia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Davis Cup: Norway crush India as Saketh-Yuki lose tie
Davis Cup: Norway crush India as Saketh-Yuki lose tie
Chennai Open: Teen Fruhvirtova in final
Chennai Open: Teen Fruhvirtova in final
Former coach Marijne accuses Manpreet of corruption
Former coach Marijne accuses Manpreet of corruption
Murray wants to share court with Federer at Laver Cup
Murray wants to share court with Federer at Laver Cup
EPL PIX: Man City tame Wolves; Spurs crush Leicester
EPL PIX: Man City tame Wolves; Spurs crush Leicester
World C'ships: Bajrang to fight for bronze
World C'ships: Bajrang to fight for bronze
COVID-hit Shami out of Australia T20s, Umesh recalled
COVID-hit Shami out of Australia T20s, Umesh recalled

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Murray wants to share court with Federer at Laver Cup

Murray wants to share court with Federer at Laver Cup

EPL PIX: Man City tame Wolves; Spurs crush Leicester

EPL PIX: Man City tame Wolves; Spurs crush Leicester

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances