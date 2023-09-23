Missing Indian wushu player breaks silence

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mepung Lamgu/X

Indian wushu player Mepung Lamgu, who failed to make it to the Asian Games because of diplomatic issues with China, on Saturday said she is 'alright', providing relief to her family members in Arunachal Pradesh.

"I am alright and currently in SAI Hostel," wrote Lamgu on her newly-opened social media account 'X', a day after her brother in Arunachal Pradesh told PTI that she had gone incommunicado after being denied visa to travel to China for the Games.

"I am in constant touch with my family and there's nothing to worry about. Thanks for the concern and support," she added.

She also attached a photo of her having breakfast with SAI officers.

"We stand with the three #AsianGames2022 bound Wushu athletes, taking the utmost care for them at this hour. The three athletes are being taken care of at the SAI Hostel," the media department of the nodal sports body posted.

Lamgu, along with Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega were denied accreditation, which also works as visa, by the Chinese authorities.

They were part of the 11-member wushu contingent but after reaching airport, the trio had to return to their SAI hostel after being denied visa.

The northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh is viewed by China in its entirety as Chinese territory.

According to her brother Gandhi Lamgu, who is a doctor in Itanagar, she was crying inconsolably after the denial of proper visa.

"Now she's not even taking our calls, and it's coming switched off. So we are also very worried about her, kahin kuch kar na de ro ro ke (hope she doesn't take any extreme step as she is crying inconsolably)," Gandhi had told PTI on Friday.

Lamgu, who won a silver and a bronze at the Moscow Wushu Star meet last two years, was a medal prospect for India at the Asian Games.

Mepung made her first mark as a junior by winning a bronze in the International Wushu Championship in Georgia in 2016.

She then went on to win two gold medals in Moscow Wushu Star 2022, and this year she won a bronze in the same meet at Moscow.

She also shone at the Gujarat National Games, returning with a gold medal and then visited her hometown in Seppa.