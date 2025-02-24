HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mirabai Chanu joins PM Modi's war on obesity

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 24, 2025 22:37 IST

Olympic medallists Manu Bhaker and Mirabai Chanu on Monday joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to combat obesity, emphasising the importance of healthy lifestyle choices.

IMAGE: Joining PM Modi's fight against obesity, Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu stressed that small lifestyle changes can make a significant difference. Photograph: Mirabai Chanu/X

The initiative took off on Monday after Prime Minister Modi nominated 10 individuals from various fields, including Chanu, to lead efforts in combating obesity.

His announcement came a day after he urged people to take proactive measures to address the growing health concern.

 

Double bronze-winning shooter at Paris Olympics, Manu stressed the need to regulate oil consumption.

"Personally, I've always followed the 'Health is Wealth' mantra. Oil is slippery enough to trip you down your health goals. Urging everyone to be mindful about their oil intake. Yaad rakhe -- swasth nahin, toh kuchh nahin (Remember -- without health, there is nothing," Manu wrote on 'X'.

Joining Modi's fight against obesity, Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai stressed that small lifestyle changes can make a significant difference in combatting the "major health concern".

"Elated to be nominated by PM Modi ji to spread awareness in the fight against obesity. This is a major health concern which can be eliminated by making the right lifestyle choices and choosing to be active, healthy and fit," the 30-year-old former world champion weightlifter posted on X.

"We need India to move in this direction to support and enhance our growth journey. Making small changes to our daily lives can result in a huge transformations for the country and help us move towards achieving our dream of making a Fit India," she added.

PM Modi

As part of the initiative, Chanu nominated several prominent sportspersons, including reigning world chess champion D Gukesh, Olympic bronze medal-winning shuttler Saina Nehwal, shooting legend Gagan Narang, former women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, men's hockey player Manpreet Singh, tennis icon Leander Paes, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Paris Games medallist shooter Sarabjot Singh, table tennis star Manika Batra, and Paralympic shooting champion Avani Lekhara.

Manu nominated Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, football icon Sunil Chhetri, Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Sumit Antil and Kiren Rijiju among others.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
