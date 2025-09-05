Messi dazzles with brace in last home qualifier

'Being able to finish this way here with my people is what I always dreamed of.'

IMAGE: Lionel Messi holds the record for most goals (36) in South American qualifiers. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Lionel Messi signed off in the most fitting fashion, netting twice in what was his final World Cup qualifier on home soil as Argentina brushed aside Venezuela 3-0 in Buenos Aires on Thursday. Paraguay and Colombia too booked their tickets to the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The world champions, already assured of qualification, were on the front foot from the outset. Nicolas Tagliafico and teenager Franco Mastantuono tested Venezuelan ’keeper Rafael Romo early, before Messi broke through in the 39th minute, latching onto a Julian Alvarez pass on the counter and rifling into the top corner.

Argentina’s dominance continued after the break, but the second goal only arrived in the 76th minute when Lautaro Martinez threw himself at a Nico Gonzalez cross to head home. Four minutes later, the script wrote itself — Messi, assisted by Thiago Almada, finished with typical aplomb to send the home fans into raptures.

"Being able to finish this way here with my people is what I always dreamed of," Messi said, soaking in the moment.

"For many years I had the affection of Barcelona fans and my dream was to have it here in my country too."

Messi, who holds the record for most goals (36) in South American qualifiers, was candid about retirement: "It’s not something I like, want or expect. But time is passing, and it’s been many years."

With 38 points, Argentina top the CONMEBOL table and play Ecuador away next. Venezuela, seventh with 18, face Colombia in a must-win tie to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Brazil eased past Chile 3-0 at the Maracanã with goals from Estevao, Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes to climb to second (28 pts). Uruguay sit third (27) after a 3-0 rout of Peru, Rodrigo Aguirre, Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Federico Vinas all finding the net.

Ecuador slipped to fourth (26) after a goalless draw with Paraguay, who return to the World Cup after 16 years. Colombia also sealed their berth, crushing Bolivia 3-0 through strikes from James Rodriguez, Jhon Cordoba and Juan Fernando Quintero.