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Home  » Sports » Lt. Col. Manoj Kumar Becomes First Indian Continental Technical Delegate for World Boxing

Lt. Col. Manoj Kumar Becomes First Indian Continental Technical Delegate for World Boxing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 13, 2026 18:08 IST

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Lieutenant Colonel Manoj Kumar's appointment as the first Indian Continental Technical Delegate for World Boxing marks a significant milestone for Indian boxing on the global stage.

Photograph: Manoj Kumar/Instagram

Photograph: Manoj Kumar/Instagram

Key Points

  • Lieutenant Colonel Manoj Kumar is the first Indian to become a Continental Technical Delegate for World Boxing.
  • Rajendran Ravindran has cleared the Continental ITO World Boxing examination, further boosting India's presence in the sport's administration.
  • The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has celebrated these achievements, highlighting India's growing influence in boxing.
  • The Indian boxing team recently secured 16 medals at the Asian Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, showcasing their competitive strength.

Lieutenant Colonel Manoj Kumar has become the first Indian official to qualify as a Continental Technical Delegate of World Boxing, the sport's international governing body.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) confirmed the development and also announced that Rajendran Ravindran has cleared the Continental ITO World Boxing examination.

 

"Indian boxing making waves, inside and outside the ring. Congratulations to both Col. Manoj Kumar and Rajendran Ravindran on their recent appointments and achievements with World Boxing," BFI wrote on its social media accounts.

Recent Success at Asian Championships

The Indian boxing contingent returned with 16 medals, including five gold, from the recently-concluded Asian Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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