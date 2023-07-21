News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Korea Open: Satwik-Chirag enter semis

Korea Open: Satwik-Chirag enter semis

July 21, 2023 19:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched a straight game win. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Star Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the semifinals of the Korea Open Super 500 tournament with a straight game win over Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in Yeosu on Friday.

The world No.3 Indian combination, seeded third here, took just 40 minutes to get the better of the fifth seeded Japanese pair 21-14 21-17.

Satwik and Chirag will take on second seeds Wei Keng Liang and Chang Wang of China, who are the  2021 world champions in men's doubles.

Satwik and Chirag are now India's flag bearers in the tournament after the premature exits of PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth among others.

 

Playing their first tournament since winning the Indonesia Open Super 1000 last month, it was a neck and neck affair till the first six points before the Indians surged ahead pocketing four straight points.

Once ahead, Satwik and Chirag managed to keep their nose in front to bag the first game easily.

The Indians made a slow start in the second game as they trailed 3-6, but lifted their game just in time to claw back to grab six consecutive points to lead 14-9.

The Japanese pair, however, were in no mood to give up without a fight. They played aggressively and were also helped by some unforced errors by the Indians to draw level at 16-16.

But Satwik and Chirag stepped up on the accelerator at that point to win the game to assure themselves a place in the last-four stage.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Satwik 'smashes' world record with fastest hits
Satwik 'smashes' world record with fastest hits
Coach hunt drama: Indian women's cricket VC opens up
Coach hunt drama: Indian women's cricket VC opens up
WFI elections to be held next month
WFI elections to be held next month
Dignity, respect for Tamils, and 13A: Modi tells Ranil
Dignity, respect for Tamils, and 13A: Modi tells Ranil
'Britain siphoned off $44 trn from India'
'Britain siphoned off $44 trn from India'
RIL's net drops 11% on weak O2C business
RIL's net drops 11% on weak O2C business
Forex kitty swells by $12.74 bn to $609.02 billion
Forex kitty swells by $12.74 bn to $609.02 billion

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Sindhu slips to lowest ranking in over a decade

Sindhu slips to lowest ranking in over a decade

Satwik-Chirag march into second round

Satwik-Chirag march into second round

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances