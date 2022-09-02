News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Chaubey beats Bhutia as AIFF gets first player president

Chaubey beats Bhutia as AIFF gets first player president

Source: PTI
September 02, 2022 15:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Kalyan Chaubey, a former goalkeeper with Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, beat the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1, to be elected as the player president of the All India Football Federation. Photograph: Kalyan Chaubey/Twitter

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday got a former player as its first president in its 85-year history with Kalyan Chaubey beating the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia in the election for the top post.

 

The 45-year-old Chaubey, a former goalkeeper with Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, won 33-1, a result that was expected as former captain Bhutia did not have many supporters in the 34-member voters' list made up of state association representatives.

Bhutia, 45, could not even get his state association representative as proposer or seconder for filing his nomination papers.

Chaubey, a BJP politician who lost the last parliamentary election for the Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal, never played for the India senior team though he was in the squad on few occasions.

He, however, played for India in age-group international tournaments. He was also a former goalkeeper at both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

Infact, Bhutia and Chaubey were one-time teammates at East Bengal.

Karnataka Football Association president N A Haris, a sitting Congress MLA, won the election for the lone post of vice-president, beating Manvendra Singh of Rajasthan FA.

Arunachal Pradesh's Kipa Ajay beat Gopalakrishna Kosaraju of Andhra Pradesh for the treasurer's post.

Kosaraju and Manvendra proposed and seconded Bhutia.

All the 14 candidates who had filed nominations for as many executive committee members' posts were elected unopposed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA's reprieve for India too late for Gokulam Kerala
FIFA's reprieve for India too late for Gokulam Kerala
Bhutia blames politics for Sikkim FA's lack of support
Bhutia blames politics for Sikkim FA's lack of support
Time to change system; win for Indian football: Bhutia
Time to change system; win for Indian football: Bhutia
India records more than 6,000 new Covid cases
India records more than 6,000 new Covid cases
GMR to divest stake in Philippines' Cebu airport
GMR to divest stake in Philippines' Cebu airport
India-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant joins Navy
India-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant joins Navy
WATCH: Salman bids Lord Ganesha Adieu
WATCH: Salman bids Lord Ganesha Adieu

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

AIFF fined US$18,000 by AFC

AIFF fined US$18,000 by AFC

Barca's Aubameyang assaulted in armed robbery at home

Barca's Aubameyang assaulted in armed robbery at home

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances