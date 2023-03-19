News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Jehan Daruvala roars to Saudi Arabia podium

Jehan Daruvala roars to Saudi Arabia podium

Source: PTI
March 19, 2023 10:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jehan Daruvala

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jehan Daruvala/Twitter

India's Jehan Daruvala raced to his 16th Formula 2 podium with a hard-fought third-place finish in Sprint race of the championship's Saudi Arabian round in Jeddah.

The 24-year-old MP Motorsport driver started fifth and was hustling eventual winner Ayumu Iwasa for the win but dropped to third just three laps from the end after making a daring bid for the lead that very nearly earned him his first win of the season.

Still, he crossed the line just over a second behind Iwasa and less than half a second behind runner-up Victor Martins to score his second successive podium around the barrier-lined, high-speed sweeps of the Red Sea track.

"To be honest, there are a bunch of mixed emotions," said Jehan after the race on Saturday.

 

"I would definitely say I was disappointed I didn't win because the car was very good and I had a lot of pace today…but also not disappointed because I took a lot of risks."

"I have no regrets. I tried to win the race and, in the end, it didn't pay off."

Jehan made a lightning start off the line but was boxed in by the Campos cars of Ralph Boschung and compatriot Kush Maini.

A second-lap safety car that bunched the field up gave him a shot at passing Maini and Jehan duly seized the opportunity to muscle his way past his fellow Indian and set off in pursuit of Red Bull-backed racer Jak Crawford.

Jehan despatched Crawford on Lap 7 just seconds before a collision between Theo Pourchaire and Oliver Bearman triggered a second safety car period.

Jehan was hot on second-placed Boschung's heels as the race got underway. The Swiss racer was powerless to resist the MP Motorsport racer's charge as he swept around the outside of Turn 1 to take second.

He then battled Iwasa, while also keeping the rapid Martins at bay, before ultimately having to concede after his turn 1 gamble for a fifth F2 win failed to pay off.

The podium was Jehan's first of the season. Set to move up one spot on the grid to fourth after a penalty for Theo Pourchaire, he has a good chance of completing a podium sweep.

Jehan, however, is eyeing victory.

"All in all, I'm happy," he said.

"I think I can even fight for the win tomorrow in the Feature Race." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ibrahimovic becomes oldest scorer in Serie A
Ibrahimovic becomes oldest scorer in Serie A
ISL PIX: ATK Mohun Bagan crowned champs!
ISL PIX: ATK Mohun Bagan crowned champs!
'Kohli's passion towards excellence is mind boggling'
'Kohli's passion towards excellence is mind boggling'
No front without Cong can take on BJP: Jairam
No front without Cong can take on BJP: Jairam
Amritpal on run, Punjab extends internet, sms ban
Amritpal on run, Punjab extends internet, sms ban
ED caveat in SC on Kavitha's plea against summons
ED caveat in SC on Kavitha's plea against summons
New Zealand on the brink of series sweep vs Sri Lanka
New Zealand on the brink of series sweep vs Sri Lanka

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Bopanna becomes oldest Indian Wells champion

Bopanna becomes oldest Indian Wells champion

EPL PIX: Haaland hits second hat-trick of week

EPL PIX: Haaland hits second hat-trick of week

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances