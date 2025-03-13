ISL: Blasters fail to secure victory in final match

Hyderabad FC held Kerala Blasters FC to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kerala Blasters ended their league campaign in 8th place with 29 points, while Hyderabad FC finished second-last with 18. Photograph: ISL/X

This was the last league-stage encounter of the season, as Kerala Blasters FC wrapped the campaign in eighth spot with 29 points, whereas Hyderabad FC finished in the penultimate place with 18 points.

Kerala Blasters FC began the game on the front-foot, with Korou Singh and Mohammed Aimen interlinking to cause movements inside the Hyderabad FC box within the opening five minutes.

Korou's cross was shot by Aimen but thwarted for a corner, from which the latter supplied a teasing delivery for Duan Lagator, which was headed in from close range into the bottom right corner in the seventh minute to secure the advantage for the visitors.

Aimen and Adrian Luna joined hands around the 20th minute mark, with the latter serving a pass from well around 35 yards out.

Aimen backed his instincts to go for a long-range effort and did well to land the shot on target, but Arshdeep Singh held his composure to save the shot in time.

The 22-year-old returned the favour in the 44th minute, turning provider for Luna well inside the 18-yard-box, which the seasoned attacker made an effort at from his left foot, managing to deliver the ball on target.

The shot lacked enough power to rattle the net though, and the attack that Hyderabad FC built as a result of this move grabbed them the equaliser.

Luna picked up the second essay of the match from where had left off the first one, finding Noah Sadaoui in the final third and the latter's shot, though on target, was missing the adequate zeal behind it to go past Arshdeep.

The home side kept pushing to get that second goal in their bag though, and even threw bodies from their defensive unit forward to round off that task.

Alex Saji was at the receiving end of a curling cross from Cy Goddard in the 62nd minute, but the defender was unable to position his header perfectly and Nora kept that effort at bay.