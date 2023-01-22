News
Rediff.com  » Sports » India lose to New Zealand; crash out of Hockey World Cup

Last updated on: January 22, 2023 21:34 IST
India crashed out of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup after losing 4-5 via penalty shootout to lower-ranked New Zealand following a 3-3 stalemate after the regulation time in a crossover match in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

 

India, ranked sixth in the world, produced a below-par performance, allowing New Zealand to claw back into the match after taking a 2-0 lead in the first half.

India scored through Lalit Upadhyay (17th minute), Sukhjeet Singh (24th) and Varun Kumar (40th).

New Zealand replied through Sam Lane (28th) and two penalty-corner conversions by Kane Russell (43rd) and Sean Findlay (49th).

New Zealand will now take on reigning world champions Belgium in the quarter-finals.

 

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

