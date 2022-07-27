News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games

India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games

July 27, 2022 15:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shooting World Cup

IMAGE: Ramita, Shreya Agrawal and Elavenil Valarivan celebrate after winning gold at the Shooting World Cup in Baku. Photograph: NRAI

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has asked the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to include shooting and wrestling in the 2026 edition of the Games in the Australian state of Victoria.

 

India had threatened to boycott the Birmingham Games in England, which begins on Thursday, after shooting was dropped from the programme and had to be talked out of that decision.

Shooting supplied 16 of India's 66 medals at the 2018 Gold Coast Games, where they also topped the medals tally in wrestling.

Neither sport features among the initial 16 announced for the Victoria Games and IOA acting chief Anil Khanna and treasurer Anandeshwar Panday met CGF chief Louise Martin in Birmingham on Tuesday demanding both be included in the expanded list of disciplines.

"On behalf of the IOA, Mr Khanna and Mr Panday requested the CGF President that wrestling and shooting be included in the final sports programme," the IOA said in a statement after Tuesday's meeting.

The IOA was ready to make a presentation to the 2026 organisers to explain to them how including those two disciplines could "increase the stature of the event", it said.

The IOA has also asked the Indian shooting and wrestling federations to engage with their respective international governing bodies to lobby for their inclusions in the 2026 Games.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
CWG 2022: Buzz missing in Birmingham
CWG 2022: Buzz missing in Birmingham
'India can put up a good show at Chess Olympiad'
'India can put up a good show at Chess Olympiad'
Sreejesh ready for memorable CWG swansong
Sreejesh ready for memorable CWG swansong
Yasin Malik hospitalised after hunger strike in jail
Yasin Malik hospitalised after hunger strike in jail
7.22 lakh got govt jobs between 2014-22: Govt
7.22 lakh got govt jobs between 2014-22: Govt
Maruti Suzuki Q1 net profit rises to Rs 1,036 cr
Maruti Suzuki Q1 net profit rises to Rs 1,036 cr
CWG 2022 Preview: India hopes to make surprise gains
CWG 2022 Preview: India hopes to make surprise gains

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Neeraj: Hurt about not being flag bearer at CWG

Neeraj: Hurt about not being flag bearer at CWG

PIX: Indian athletes in Commonwealth Games Village

PIX: Indian athletes in Commonwealth Games Village

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances