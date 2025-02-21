India's creative plan for 2026 Commonwealth Games

'We have also proposed that all the disciplines that have been removed from the 2026 CWG be held in India.'

IMAGE: Boxer Nikhat Zareen celebrates after winning the gold medal in 48-50kg flyweight category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Photograph: ANI

India is interested in hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games and also conduct all those disciplines that were axed from the 2026 edition to ensure that the country's medal tally is not affected when the event is held in Glasgow, a source in the sports ministry said on Friday.

The last date to submit an 'Expression of Interest' to host the 2030 CWG is March 31 and the ministry source said the process will get underway soon.

"We are interested in hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games and a formal interaction has taken place with the Commonwealth Games Federation on this. We have also proposed that all the disciplines that have been removed from the 2026 CWG be held in India," the source said.

India last hosted the CWG in 2010. The ministry's push to have the axed events of the 2026 edition in India is a way to ensure that the CWG remains a high medal-yielding competition for the country.

Last year, in a huge blow to India's medal prospects, key sports such as hockey, badminton, wrestling, cricket and shooting were dropped from the programme by host city Glasgow, which announced a pruned roster of 10 disciplines to keep the event budget-friendly.

"We are merely looking to ensure that our medal tally does not suffer. An informal proposal (to have axed disciplines in India) has been put across, we will see how the host city responds to it," the source said.

India had given a similar proposal for the archery and shooting competitions of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham and the CGF, along with the host city, had even approved it by agreeing to add the medals won to the finally tally. However, the idea could not be executed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Table tennis, squash and triathlon were also axed by Glasgow in a bid to limit the cost and streamline logistics given that only four venues will host the entire showpiece there. The total number of events at the Games is nine less than the 2022 Birmingham edition.

The 23rd edition of Games is scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 2, marking Glasgow's return as host after 12 years.

Athletics and Para Athletics (Track & Field), Swimming and Para Swimming, Artistic Gymnastics, Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling, Netball, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Boxing, Judo, Bowls and Para Bowls, and 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball will form the sports programme in the 2026 CWG.

India is also eyeing the hosting rights of the 2036 Olympic Games for which a letter of intent was sent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last year.

"We are now waiting for the IOC elections to wind up next month for things to move ahead. The final decision on this is not coming before March next year in any case," the source said.