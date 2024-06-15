News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Germany's Beckenbauer honoured at Euro 2024 opening

Germany's Beckenbauer honoured at Euro 2024 opening

June 15, 2024 15:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Franz Beckenbauer

IMAGE: Gernan football legend, the late Franz Beckenbauer. Photograph: Michael Dalder MAD/JOH/Reuters/File

UEFA paid tribute to Germany's late World Cup-winning captain and coach Franz Beckenbauer during the Euro 2024 opening ceremony on Friday, with fans applauding as videos of one of Germany's greatest players were shown in the Munich stadium.

"We will never forget you," said an announcement.

Beckenbauer, who died in January aged 78, captained West Germany to European Championship victory in 1972 and a World Cup success in 1974 before winning the World Cup as national team manager in 1990.

 

"Der Kaiser", as he was nicknamed for his imperious playing style and command of the game, was also a stalwart of the Bayern Munich team who won the European Cup three times in a row from 1974-76.

His wife Heidi joined Bernard Dietz and Juergen Klinsmann, who captained the Germany sides that won Euro 1980 and Euro 1996, in bringing the Henri Delaunay Cup -- the trophy which will be presented to Euro 2024's winning team -- on to the pitch.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Coach hails Germany's unity after biggest Euro win
Coach hails Germany's unity after biggest Euro win
Euro '24 PIX: Germany hand Scotland nightmare start
Euro '24 PIX: Germany hand Scotland nightmare start
PIX: Fans flood Munich ahead of Euro 2024 kick-off
PIX: Fans flood Munich ahead of Euro 2024 kick-off
Nepal have shown they belong: Paudel
Nepal have shown they belong: Paudel
BJP's minister calls Indira Gandhi 'mother of India'
BJP's minister calls Indira Gandhi 'mother of India'
Hello from Melodi team: Meloni shares video with Modi
Hello from Melodi team: Meloni shares video with Modi
Veteran Boult has played his last T20 World Cup
Veteran Boult has played his last T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Stones fit for England's Euro opener

Stones fit for England's Euro opener

ALL You Need To Know About Euro 2024

ALL You Need To Know About Euro 2024

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances