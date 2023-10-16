News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Gavi powers Spain to Euro 2024; Turkey, Scotland also qualify

Gavi powers Spain to Euro 2024; Turkey, Scotland also qualify

October 16, 2023 16:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Spain's Gavi celebrates after scoring against Norway. Photograph: Frederik Ringnes/NTB via Reuters

Spain secured a place at Euro 2024 after Gavi's second-half goal was enough to beat Norway 1-0 away on Sunday and they will be joined by Group A rivals Scotland and Turkey from Group D following an eventful night in qualifying.

Spain and the Scots both secured spots in the top two with 15 points from six games, with Norway third on 10 points having played a game more, while Turkey thrashed Latvia 4-0 to make sure they will finish among the qualifying places.

 

On a chilly night in Oslo, Spain dominated possession but struggled to break down a resolute home defence, and it looked like VAR might prevent them from booking their Euro berth when Alvaro Morata had a first-half goal ruled out for offside.

The Spain striker was the centre of attention again when midfielder Gavi fired home four minutes after the break and another VAR offside check ensued, but this time he was in the clear and the goal was allowed to stand.

Norway set up to hit Spain on the break but struggled to create much in attack as the visitors kept striker Erling Haaland shackled to reach the finals with two games to spare.

IMAGE: Norway's Oscar Bobb in action with Spain's Fran Garcia. Photograph: Frederik Ringnes/NTB via Reuters

A brilliant volley from Yunus Akgun just before the hour put Turkey on course for a comprehensive win against Latvia that ensured they will take their place at next year's tournament.

The visitors tried valiantly to equalise but instead they collapsed, with two late goals from Cenk Tosun and one from Kerem Akturkoglu sealing Turkey's participation in Germany.

The Turks top their group with 16 points, six points ahead of Wales and Croatia after the Welsh beat the Croats 2-1 in Cardiff to keep their qualifying hopes alive.

In Group I Switzerland had to come from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at home to Belarus, while Romania top the standings with 16 points following their 4-0 victory at home to Andorra, one point ahead of the Swiss having played a game more.

Fourth-placed Kosovo's home game against Israel, who are third in Group I on 11 points, was postponed due to the security situation in the Middle East which prevented the Israeli squad from travelling to Pristina.

Poland's hopes of qualifying from Group E suffered a blow as they came from a goal down to draw 1-1 at home to Moldova and remain third on 10 points, three adrift of leaders Albania and one behind Czech Republic, who both have a game in hand.

With striker Robert Lewandowski missing through injury, the Poles had 21 attempts on goal compared to four by the visitors who took the lead in the 26th minute through Ion Nicolaescu, with Karol Swiderski netting a second-half equaliser.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 a great platform to take cricket to global market
T20 a great platform to take cricket to global market
'Delhi sach mein dil walon ki hai'
'Delhi sach mein dil walon ki hai'
Prannoy withdraws from Denmark and French Open
Prannoy withdraws from Denmark and French Open
'Looking to be permanent member of Olympic Movement'
'Looking to be permanent member of Olympic Movement'
144 candidates chosen from 4K applicants: Kamal Nath
144 candidates chosen from 4K applicants: Kamal Nath
Opposition leaders visit Palestinian embassy in Delhi
Opposition leaders visit Palestinian embassy in Delhi
No progress in Budhni in 18 yrs: Shivraj's rival
No progress in Budhni in 18 yrs: Shivraj's rival

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Ronaldinho takes Kolkata by storm

Ronaldinho takes Kolkata by storm

Italy, Hungary, Denmark keep Euro hopes alive

Italy, Hungary, Denmark keep Euro hopes alive

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances