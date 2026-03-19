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Indian Hockey Coach Fulton Promises Tailored World Cup Plan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 19, 2026 14:35 IST

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Indian men's hockey coach Craig Fulton is preparing a detailed and tailored strategy to help the team peak at the Hockey World Cup, where they will face tough competition from England, Pakistan, and Wales.

Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian men's hockey coach Craig Fulton is developing a tailored plan for each opponent in the upcoming World Cup.
  • India will face England, Pakistan, and Wales in Pool D of the Hockey World Cup, starting August 15.
  • Fulton emphasises the importance of structure, pressing, and finishing for success in the World Cup.
  • The coach acknowledges the unique strengths of each opponent and stresses the need for adaptability.
  • Fulton calls on Indian hockey supporters to rally behind the team as they aim to make the nation proud.

Indian men's hockey coach Craig Fulton has promised a "tailored and detailed" plan for each one of the tricky opponents that await his team in the World Cup later this year and backed the currently faltering side to peak at the right time.

India have managed just one win this season, a penalty shootout triumph over Australia in an FIH Pro League match in Hobart. The team is drawn to play top-seeded England, traditional rivals Pakistan, and a determined Wales side in Pool D of the World Cup starting August 15 in the Netherlands and Belgium.

 

All group-stage matches will be held at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

"We'll be working hard on our structure, our press, and our finishing - the fine margins that decide games at this level. Every opponent in this pool has different strengths, so our preparation will be tailored and detailed. The next few months are about peaking at exactly the right moment," Fulton was quoted as saying in a Hockey India press release.

Reacting to the draw, Fulton stressed on the squad's readiness to embrace the challenge.

"We're excited. It's a strong group, but that's exactly what you want at a World Cup to be tested against the best. The mood in the camp is very positive. The players are motivated and hungry, and knowing our opponents now gives us real clarity and focus going into our preparation," he said.

Analysing the Competition

Analysing the varied tactical challenges Pool D presents, Fulton emphasised the need for adaptability and respect for each team's unique style of play.

"England are a well-organised, physical side who are also top seed in our pool. Pakistan bring flair, unpredictability, and a rich hockey tradition - never a side to take lightly.

"Wales are making their mark on the international stage and will be full of energy and determination. We respect every opponent in this pool, but we back ourselves against all of them," Fulton asserted.

The team will open its campaign against Wales on August 15.

Message to the Fans

Embracing the expectations of a nation that has rediscovered its lost love for hockey after consecutive Olympic medals, Fulton also had a rallying message for the supporters.

"We want to go out there and make India proud. The players know what this shirt means and what the fans expect. My message to the supporters is simple -- get behind us, one game at a time," he said.

India's Pool D Match Schedule:

August 15: India vs Wales (16:30 IST)

August 17: India vs England (18:30 IST)

August 19: India bs Pakistan (18:30 IST).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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