News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Flick optimistic as Barca prepares for La Liga opener

Flick optimistic as Barca prepares for La Liga opener

August 16, 2024 22:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: FC Barcelona present new coach Hansi Flick at the Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.Photograph: Lorena Sopena/Reuters

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has no complaints over his squad and fully trusts the club, the German said on the eve of Saturday's LaLiga opening clash at Valencia.

Barca, who finished second behind fierce rivals Real Madrid in LaLiga last season, have so far signed attacking midfielder Dani Olmo and fellow Spaniard Pau Victor in the close-season transfer window.

Flick, who led Bayern Munich to two Bundesliga titles and one Champions League victory, Club World Cup and Super Cup crown, among other honours, said he was happy with his team.

 

The 59-year-old replaced Xavi Hernandez at the Catalan side after they sacked the former midfielder in May, just four weeks after confirming he would honour the last year of his contract and lead them through the 2024-25 campaign.

"I am satisfied with the squad I have, the rest is a question mark. When I signed my contract, I knew it wouldn't be easy but I trust the club blindly. And I am happy with the team, with what it offers," Flick told reporters on Friday.

"We have injured players who will gradually come back. We are still a strong team."

The 26-year-old Olmo, who helped Spain to win Euro 2024, would not be available for the Valencia game, Flick said

"Olmo is not in good physical condition, he started late and we will look after him. He won't be here tomorrow. We want everyone to be well and play injury-free," he said.

Flick said 17-year-old winger Lamine Yamal, whose father Mounir Nasraoui is in a 'serious but stable' condition after being stabbed on Wednesday in a car park in the north-eastern Spanish town of Mataro according to Spanish national TV broadcaster TVE, would play against Valencia.

Flick said he did not expect an easy outing against Valencia, who finished ninth last season.

"I am very much looking forward to this first game. Valencia is a special place," he said.

"It will be a tough game, our opponents have shown that they play good, attacking football, you have to watch your lines... It will be difficult."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
More athletes, more medals: India's LA 2028 target
More athletes, more medals: India's LA 2028 target
PIX: India's Para athletes ready to conquer Paris
PIX: India's Para athletes ready to conquer Paris
Disappointed Bhagat opens up on Paris Paralympics ban
Disappointed Bhagat opens up on Paris Paralympics ban
Yunus expands B'desh govt, inducts 4 more advisers
Yunus expands B'desh govt, inducts 4 more advisers
'We didn't give up': Vinesh shares her painful journey
'We didn't give up': Vinesh shares her painful journey
Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella hit with doping ban
Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella hit with doping ban
EC says Maha polls likely post Diwali; MVA slams delay
EC says Maha polls likely post Diwali; MVA slams delay

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Nagal returns to Indian Davis Cup team, Yuki opts out

Nagal returns to Indian Davis Cup team, Yuki opts out

Victory for Vinesh, Sakshi, Bajrang as HC accepts plea

Victory for Vinesh, Sakshi, Bajrang as HC accepts plea

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances