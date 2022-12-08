News
FIFA World Cup: Sterling to return to England camp after robbery

FIFA World Cup: Sterling to return to England camp after robbery

December 08, 2022 15:42 IST
Raheem Sterling

IMAGE: England's Marcus Rashford, Kieran Trippier and Raheem Sterling during training. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

England's Raheem Sterling will return to their World Cup base in time for their quarter-final clash with France this weekend, the FA announced on Thursday after the forward returned home following a robbery at his residence.

Sterling did not play a part in England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16, leaving Qatar last weekend to return to his family.

 

"The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday ahead of the quarter-final with France," the FA said in a statement.

England play France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

