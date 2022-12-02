News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » German football sinks deep in crisis after another shock World Cup exit

German football sinks deep in crisis after another shock World Cup exit

December 02, 2022 15:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Germany are a shadow of their former powerful self

Gone are their never-give-up qualities, their determination and conviction that any game, no matter what the score, could be turned

Deep reforms will now be required on both team and federation level

Germany

IMAGE: Germany are a shadow of their former powerful self. Photograph: Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters

German football plummeted deeper into crisis on Thursday after the national team tumbled out of the World Cup in Qatar despite a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica in their final Group E match.

The 1-1 draw with Spain following their shock 2-1 opening defeat to Japan had given Hansi Flick's men some hope of advancing but even victory against Costa Rica was not enough to prevent yet another tournament debacle, with the Germans condemned to their second straight World Cup first round exit.

 

The Germans had been one of the most dominant forces of the sport for almost 70 years, having won four World Cup titles since 1954, trailing only Brazil's haul of five.

But Flick's team was overwhelmed, badly prepared and below standard at the tournament, failing to show any of the characteristics that had turned them into a world beating force for so many decades.

Winners in 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014, Germany had also finished as runners-up four times while reaching the semi-finals another five times.

But those successes are now a distant memory, clouded by the desert sand in Qatar, with Germany a shadow of their former powerful self.

Gone are their never-give-up qualities, their determination and conviction that any game, no matter what the score, could be turned.

Germany

IMAGE: German players look dejected after the match as they were eliminated from the World Cup.Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Instead it was the Japanese who took a page out of their book and came from a goal down in their opening match of the tournament to score twice late on and snatch victory.

Four days later the Spaniards should have done better than a 1-1 draw against them having dominated for much of the game.

Flick's team was patchwork of ageing and inexperienced players with their choice of centre forwards being that of either 29-year-old Niclas Fuellkrug, who earned his first cap days before the World Cup, and Youssoufa Moukoko, the youngest player in the tournament.

A leaking defence had been an issue for months and Flick did not play the same backline twice in all the matches he has been in charge coming into the World Cup.

The absence of a natural leader on the pitch in the mould of past greats Franz Beckenbauer, Lothar Matthaeus or Bastian Schweinsteiger -- the one player who would take responsibility at tough times to guide the team -- was glaringly absent.

Team captain Manuel Neuer cannot do it from his goal while midfielders Ilkay Guendogan and Joshua Kimmich consistently shied away from this role.

Thomas Mueller, who was dropped from the national team a few years ago only to be brought back, is far from the player who lifted the trophy in 2014 and hinted at an international retirement after their last group game.

The Germans started off their stay in Qatar by being drawn into a row with FIFA when the governing body threatened them with unspecified sanctions if they wore armbands to promote diversity in the host country. While they overcame that hurdle by making a stand by covering their mouths in a team photograph ahead of their first match, the saga perhaps took away their focus from their on pitch commitments.

They will now return home to face the music.

Deep reforms will now be required on both team and federation level if the country's national sport is to survive this crisis that has destroyed Germany's reputation across the world.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
The Stars To Watch Out For!
The Stars To Watch Out For!
What's Unusual About This Pic?
What's Unusual About This Pic?
FIFA WC: Morocco fans carry their team into last 16
FIFA WC: Morocco fans carry their team into last 16
Kartik Shares His Heart
Kartik Shares His Heart
Why I Complained About Amit Shah To EC
Why I Complained About Amit Shah To EC
Mumbai police announces prohibitory order till Jan 2
Mumbai police announces prohibitory order till Jan 2
21 Andaman islands named after Param Vir Chakra heroes
21 Andaman islands named after Param Vir Chakra heroes

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Explained: The goal that eliminated Germany

Explained: The goal that eliminated Germany

Why German exit is not as shocking as it looks

Why German exit is not as shocking as it looks

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances