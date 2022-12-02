What's Unusual About This Pic?

IMAGE: It's the first yellow card issued by a lady referee in the men's World Cup -- Stephanie Frappart is the umpire; Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte is the player -- and it all happened in the 76th minute of the match against Germany. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

When Stephanie Frappart stepped onto the Al Bayt stadium grass on Thursday, December 1, 2022, she became the first woman to ever referee a men's World Cup game .

IMAGE: France's Stephanie Frappart made history as she led the first all-female refereeing team in a men's World Cup. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The 38-year-old Frenchwoman was overseeing the action in the final Group E game between Germany and Costa Rica with Brazil's Neuza Back and Mexican Karen Diaz Medina.

It was a historic moment as it was for the first time that a men's World Cup match was umpired by an all-female refereeing team.

Frappart showed her first yellow card in the men's World Cup to Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte in the 76th minute of the match.

IMAGE: Stephanie Frappart's presence at the World Cup is a significant moment for football. Photograph: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Frappart played football between the ages of 10 and 13 in Herblay-sur-Seine before changing path to become a referee.

She is no stranger to the biggest stage in the game, having officiated in six matches at the last two FIFA Women's World Cup competitions -- Canada 2015 and France 2019.

IMAGE: Frappart became the first woman to referee a French Ligue 1 match in 2019. Photograph: Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters

Frappart became the first woman to referee a French Ligue 1 match in 2019, and the first woman to officiate at a men's Champions League match in 2020. Last year, she became the first woman to take charge of a men's World Cup qualifying match.

IMAGE: The Frenchwoman was the fourth official in the 0-0 draw between Mexico and Poland of Group C, becoming the first woman to occupy the role at a men's World Cup. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

'I felt enormous emotion because it wasn't particularly expected that I would be picked. So, (I feel) a lot of pride, a lot of honour, to represent France at the World Cup,' Frappart said.

IMAGE: Referees Neuza Ines Back, Stephanie Frappart and Karen Diaz Medina entered the record books on December 1, 2022. Photograph: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

IMAGE: Frappart with Captains Manuel Neuer of Germany and Keylor Navas of Costa Rica before Thursday's game. Photograph: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

IMAGE: Frappart at the goal mouth as Germany's Kai Havertz scored the second goal. Photograph: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

IMAGE: The Costa Rican players don't seem pleased with the referee's decision. Photograph: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

IMAGE: Frappart shows she has the authority on the field of play. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

IMAGE: Frappart speaks to Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

IMAGE: Frappart controls the match. Photograph: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

IMAGE: The referee is the boss, make no mistake about it! Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

IMAGE: The referee makes sure her decision is final. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

IMAGE: Frappart looks pensive before awarding Germany their fourth goal after a VAR check. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

IMAGE: Frappart with Germany's Nicolas Füllkrug. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

IMAGE: Stephanie Frappart must be pleased with her efforts on the pitch. Photograph: Magnus Strom/Reuters

IMAGE: Referees Neuza Ines Back, Stephanie Frappart and Karen Diaz Medina leave the pitch after making history. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com