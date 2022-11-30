News
FIFA WC PIX: USA vs IR Iran

November 30, 2022 02:04 IST
Morteza Pouraliganji of IR Iran jumps for the ball with Cameron Carter-Vickers and Tim Ream of United States during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA

IMAGE: Iran's Morteza Pouraliganji jumps for the ball with USA's Cameron Carter-Vickers and Tim Ream during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA. Photograph: Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Christian Pulisic gave the United States a 1-0 halftime lead over Iran in their final World Cup Group B match on Tuesday to give the Americans the upper hand and one foot in the knockout stages.

As things stand, the U.S. are second in the group behind England and will qualify for the last-16 while Iran are third.

Timothy Weah of United States scores a goal which was later disallowed for offside

IMAGE: USA's Timothy Weah scores a goal which was later disallowed for offside. Photograph: /Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Ehsan Hajisafi of IR Iran battles for possession with Sergino Dest

IMAGE:Iran's Ehsan Hajisafi battles for possession with USA's Sergino Dest Photograph:Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
