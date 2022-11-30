FIFA WC PIX: USA vs IR Iran

IMAGE: Iran's Morteza Pouraliganji jumps for the ball with USA's Cameron Carter-Vickers and Tim Ream during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA. Photograph: Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Christian Pulisic gave the United States a 1-0 halftime lead over Iran in their final World Cup Group B match on Tuesday to give the Americans the upper hand and one foot in the knockout stages.
As things stand, the U.S. are second in the group behind England and will qualify for the last-16 while Iran are third.
IMAGE: USA's Timothy Weah scores a goal which was later disallowed for offside. Photograph: /Claudio Villa/Getty Images
IMAGE:Iran's Ehsan Hajisafi battles for possession with USA's Sergino Dest Photograph:Claudio Villa/Getty Images
