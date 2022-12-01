FIFA WC PIX: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

IMAGE: Saudi Arabia' s Feras Albrikan jumps for the ball with Mexico's Alexis Vega . Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Owais kept his team's hopes of advancing to the World Cup last 16 alive in a goalless first half against Mexico in Group C on Wednesday.

Al-Owais rushed out to break up an attack in the third minute and he saved Orbelin Pineda's shot in the 25th minute.

Saudi Arabia need victory to reach the knockout stages. Poland and Argentina occupy the top two places in the group.

Mexico's slim hopes are still alive but they need a big win to make it to the last 16 for the eighth World Cup in a row.

IMAGE: Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Kanno controls the ball. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images