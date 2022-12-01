News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA WC PIX: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

FIFA WC PIX: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Last updated on: December 01, 2022 01:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Feras Albrikan of Saudi Arabia jumps for the ball with Alexis Vega of Mexico

IMAGE: Saudi Arabia' s Feras Albrikan jumps for the ball with Mexico's Alexis Vega . Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Owais kept his team's hopes of advancing to the World Cup last 16 alive in a goalless first half against Mexico in Group C on Wednesday.

Al-Owais rushed out to break up an attack in the third minute and he saved Orbelin Pineda's shot in the 25th minute.

Saudi Arabia need victory to reach the knockout stages. Poland and Argentina occupy the top two places in the group.

Mexico's slim hopes are still alive but they need a big win to make it to the last 16 for the eighth World Cup in a row.

Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Kanno controls the ball

IMAGE: Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Kanno controls the ball. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Saleh Al-Shehri of Saudi Arabia controls the ball under pressure of Alexis Vega and Jesus Gallardo of Mexico

IMAGE: Saudi Arabia's Saleh Al-Shehri controls the ball under pressure of Alexis Vega and Jesus Gallardo of Mexico. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pele hospitalised but daughter says no worry
Pele hospitalised but daughter says no worry
FIFA WC: Tunisia go out fighting with win over France
FIFA WC: Tunisia go out fighting with win over France
FIFA WC: Van Gaal proud of boring advance to last 16
FIFA WC: Van Gaal proud of boring advance to last 16
FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs Poland
FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs Poland
'Unlike cricket, Socceroos unite a nation'
'Unlike cricket, Socceroos unite a nation'
IS announces leader al-Qurashi's death in battle
IS announces leader al-Qurashi's death in battle
FIFA WC: Tunisia have no regrets
FIFA WC: Tunisia have no regrets

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Leader Messi key to Argentina's WC title hopes

Leader Messi key to Argentina's WC title hopes

FIFA WC: Costa Rica out to down German giants

FIFA WC: Costa Rica out to down German giants

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances