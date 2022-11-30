News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Pele hospitalised but daughter says no worry

Pele hospitalised but daughter says no worry

November 30, 2022 22:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Brazilian soccer legend Pele is seen in Paris

IMAGE: Brazilian soccer legend Pele seen in Paris. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

Brazilian soccer legend Pele has been hospitalized as he battles cancer, his daughter said on social media on Wednesday, adding that there was "no surprise or emergency" involved.

Kely Nascimento's post on Instagram came after ESPN Brasil reported that Pele had been admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital with "general swelling" and was undergoing several tests for a more in-depth assessment of his health issues.

"Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication," Nascimento wrote.

 

"There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for the New Year and promise to post some pictures."

The 82-year-old had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since been in and out of the hospital for treatment on a regular basis.

ESPN Brasil reported that Pele was having cardiac issues and his medical staff showed concern that his chemotherapy treatment was not having the expected results.

Pele's manager and the Albert Einstein Hospital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA WC: Van Gaal proud of boring advance to last 16
FIFA WC: Van Gaal proud of boring advance to last 16
FIFA WC: Arab fans supporting each other in solidarity
FIFA WC: Arab fans supporting each other in solidarity
Spain's Verdasco receives two-month doping ban
Spain's Verdasco receives two-month doping ban
Karnataka HC upholds Centre's ban on PFI, rejects plea
Karnataka HC upholds Centre's ban on PFI, rejects plea
Core sector output slows to 20-mth low of 0.1% in Oct
Core sector output slows to 20-mth low of 0.1% in Oct
100 ASI sites to be lit up for India's G20 presidency
100 ASI sites to be lit up for India's G20 presidency
FIFA WC PIX: France vs Tunisia
FIFA WC PIX: France vs Tunisia

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

FIFA WC PIX: France vs Tunisia

FIFA WC PIX: France vs Tunisia

FIFA World Cup PIX: Aus vs Denmark

FIFA World Cup PIX: Aus vs Denmark

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances