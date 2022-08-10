News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA looks to start World Cup in Qatar 1 day earlier

FIFA looks to start World Cup in Qatar 1 day earlier

August 10, 2022 16:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

World Cup

IMAGE: The switch to a Nov. 20 opening ceremony and game would allow the Senegal-Netherlands match, scheduled for 1300 local time on Nov. 21, to kick off later in the day. Photograph: Imad Creidi/Reuters

The World Cup in Qatar will kick-off a day earlier than scheduled if FIFA's ruling bureau agree to a plan to hold the opening ceremony and the host nation's first match on Sunday Nov. 20th, a source close to the discussions told Reuters.

The original plan was for the opening ceremony to be held before Qatar's game on Nov. 21 against Ecuador -- which created the unusual situation of two matches being held before the ceremony.

 

Normally the ceremony is conducted before the kick-off of the first game of the tournament.

The Group A match between Senegal v Netherlands and the Group B match between England and Iran were scheduled to take place before the ceremony on the Monday.

The plan has to be voted on by the heads of FIFA's six regional confederations and president Gianni Infantino but, despite the late notice, is expected to win support.

The switch to a Nov. 20 opening ceremony and game would allow the Senegal-Netherlands match, scheduled for 1300 local time on Nov. 21, to kick off later in the day. The Group B matches on that day, which also include the United States v Wales, would be unaffected.

Another source close to the proposal said the switch could be confirmed as early as Thursday and that the plan was to ensure that fans did not have to pay for any changes to flights or accommodation.

"The financial impact to fans has been assessed and that any additional costs to fans will be absorbed by organisers, but it is unclear who will bear these costs, whether it is FIFA, Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy or another entity," said the source.

"There will be an assurance from organisers that any additional costs for fans to change travel bookings or accommodation won't be borne by them and this will be assessed on a case-by case basis," the source added.

It was not clear what the mechanism will be to manage any compensation for fans.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 Rankings: SKY stays No 2, Iyer moves up
T20 Rankings: SKY stays No 2, Iyer moves up
Hard to digest: Harmanpreet on India's CWG final loss
Hard to digest: Harmanpreet on India's CWG final loss
'Kohli has all tools to come out of batting slump'
'Kohli has all tools to come out of batting slump'
How Mirabai Made Birthday Special
How Mirabai Made Birthday Special
India-made howitzer to be used for gun salute on I-Day
India-made howitzer to be used for gun salute on I-Day
BJP leader invokes Lalu's 'snake' tweet to slam Nitish
BJP leader invokes Lalu's 'snake' tweet to slam Nitish
Nitish was uncomfortable with BJP: Prashant Kishor
Nitish was uncomfortable with BJP: Prashant Kishor

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

SEE: Lakshya Sen's dance at airport goes viral

SEE: Lakshya Sen's dance at airport goes viral

Australia women's captain to take indefinite break

Australia women's captain to take indefinite break

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances