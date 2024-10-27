EPL: United, Spurs slump to surprise defeats

IMAGE: West Ham's Jarrod Bowen celebrates after converting his penalty against Man United. Photograph: Tony O'Brien / Reuters IMAGE: West Ham's Jarrod Bowen celebrates after converting his penalty against Man United.

Jarrod Bowen converted a last-gasp penalty to lift West Ham United to a 2-1 Premier League victory over Manchester United in a fluctuating clash between two struggling sides on Sunday.

Crysencio Summerville scored his first goal in a West Ham shirt as they climbed past their visitors to 13th in the table on 11 points after nine games, level with 14th-placed Manchester United.

IMAGE: Players from both teams react with referee David Coote after a penalty is awarded to West Ham United . Photograph: Tony O'Brien / Reuters

Bowen netted in the 92nd minute, stepping up to the penalty spot after a lengthy VAR review showed Matthijs de Ligt had clipped the leg of Danny Ings.

West Ham were fortunate not to concede in a first half dominated by their northern rivals and were much brighter in the second before Summerville got them on the scoreboard in the 74th minute when he slid in at full stretch to poke home Danny Ings' scuffed shot.

Seven minutes later, Casemiro silenced the home fans when Diogo Dalot headed across goal from a cross, Joshua Zirkzee helped it on, and the Brazilian midfielder nodded home at the back post.

The travelling supporters' celebrations were short-lived, however, as the visitors could not hang on for a draw.

Chelsea bounce back to winning ways against Newcastle

IMAGE: Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates scoring their second goal with Noni Madueke . Photograph: Isabel Infantes / Reuters

Goals by Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer earned Chelsea a 2-1 home win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday in the latest sign of progress for the Blues under coach Enzo Maresca.

Jackson opened the scoring in the 18th minute when he rounded off a sweeping Chelsea counter-attack involving Palmer and winger Pedro Neto, taking the Senegal striker's league goal tally to six this season.

Newcastle equalised against the run of play when Alexander Isak converted a cross by former Chelsea defender Lewis Hall in the 32nd minute.

Barely a minute into the second half, Palmer restored Chelsea's lead when he picked up a pass from Romeo Lavia close to the halfway line, raced to the edge of the box and fired a low shot past Nick Pope.

Crystal Palace beat Spurs for first league win of season

IMAGE: Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson . Photograph: Matthew Childs / Reuters

Crystal Palace beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday thanks to a Jean-Philippe Mateta goal to finally claim their first win of the season and climb out of the relegation zone.

The victory eased the pressure on manager Oliver Glasner as Palace moved up to 17th with six points, two points clear of the drop zone, while Spurs remain in eighth spot with 13 points.

Daniel Munoz pinched the ball from Spurs centre back Micky van de Ven when the Dutch defender slipped and the wing back put a cross into the box which was expertly flicked by Eberechi Eze to an unmarked Mateta who fired home.

Without injured skipper Son Heung-min, Spurs struggled to mount attacks while 17-year-old winger Mikey Moore - making his first Premier League start - could not replicate his dazzling performance in the Europa League three days ago.

Eze nearly made it 2-0 minutes into the second half but had his goal ruled out for a marginal offside when he tried to capitalise on Spurs' high line. Palace's appeal for a penalty when he went down in the box moments later was denied.

The Selhurst Park crowd groaned in unison when seven minutes were added on at the end of the second half but their fans erupted when the referee blew the final whistle as they claimed their first league win since May.