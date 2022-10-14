News
Drake's logo to feature on Barca kit for El Clasico

October 14, 2022 12:48 IST
Four-times Grammy award winner Drake posted an image of the limited-edition jersey on Instagram to his more than 120 million followers.

Barcelona will sport the owl logo of Drake's OVO Sound label on their jerseys instead of main sponsors Spotify when they take on Real Madrid on Sunday to mark the Canadian rapper surpassing 50 billion streams on the music platform.

 

Barcelona, who were one of the last major clubs without a shirt sponsor, said the move was part of their efforts to bring soccer and music together.

Barca lead LaLiga on goal difference ahead of Real Madrid.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
