News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Does Djokovic fear Kyrgios's "unreadable" serve?

Does Djokovic fear Kyrgios's "unreadable" serve?

July 09, 2022 17:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic (SRB) returns a shot in the Men's Semi Finals against Cameron Norrie (GBR) at Wimbledon. Mandatory Credit: . Photograph: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY/Reuters

Novak Djokovic fears Nick Kyrgios's "unreadable" serve and was left seeking a solution to it when the Australian beat him twice in two weeks, Craig O'Shannessy, a former member of the Serbian's team, said ahead of their Wimbledon final.

Kyrgios served up 25 aces to beat Djokovic in their first career meeting in Acapulco in 2017, days before firing down 14 aces to secure his second victory over the 20-times Grand Slam winner at Indian Wells.

The two have not faced each other since, meaning Kyrgios leads 2-0 in their head-to-head.

Tennis strategy analyst O'Shannessy, who was a part of Djokovic's team for both of those matches, said the world number three had asked him to analyse the Australian's serve and identify any clues that could help him to read it better.

 

"Whether it's his feet, the ball toss -- anything different or any tell with where he's serving," Australia's Sydney Morning Herald quoted O'Shannessy as saying. "I ran overlay of Nick serving out wide and down the middle, and there's no difference.

"Novak was adamant there has to be something that you can read from Nick's serve, but we found literally nothing. The wide serve and the T serve happen off the exact same toss. And because Nick's motion is so quick, it's unreadable.

"And Novak fears that service game. He absolutely does and that's self-evident with Novak nominating Nick as the best serve he's played against."

O'Shannessy added that Kyrgios's ability to vary the speed of his second serves could also prove to be a challenge for Djokovic when they meet in the final of the grasscourt Grand Slam on Sunday.

"That second serve is arguably a bigger weapon because Nick's confidence and willingness to switch things up, no-one else does that when really they should be trying it," O'Shannessy said.

"He's got the game to really worry Djokovic and really go all the way."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ons Jabeur's Journey To Wimbledon Final
Ons Jabeur's Journey To Wimbledon Final
PIX: Djokovic not surprised Kyrgios is in final
PIX: Djokovic not surprised Kyrgios is in final
Verstappen on pole in Austria as Mercedes crash
Verstappen on pole in Austria as Mercedes crash
Shuttler Prannoy crashes out in Malaysian Open Semis
Shuttler Prannoy crashes out in Malaysian Open Semis
Jagan elected lifetime president of YSR Congress
Jagan elected lifetime president of YSR Congress
Hundreds of protesters storm Lanka president's home
Hundreds of protesters storm Lanka president's home
Amarnath cloudburst: 15,000 rescued, toll reaches 16
Amarnath cloudburst: 15,000 rescued, toll reaches 16

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

Women's Euros PICS: Germany, Spain score big wins

Women's Euros PICS: Germany, Spain score big wins

Djokovic rallies to beat Norrie, sets up Kyrgios final

Djokovic rallies to beat Norrie, sets up Kyrgios final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances