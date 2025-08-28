Cold handshake, hot words: Townsend, Ostapenko clash at US Open

'She told me I had no class, I have no education and to see what happens when we get outside the US.'

IMAGE: USA's Taylor Townsend of the United States in action against Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of the women’s singles at the US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Wednesday. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

American Taylor Townsend prevailed 7-5, 6-1 in a tough US Open clash against Grand Slam champion Jelena Ostapenko on Wednesday but the real tension came shortly after match point when the pair were involved in a heated argument at the net.

Townsend was trailing 3-5 in the opening set on Court 11 before she won nine straight games against the 2017 French Open champion to gain the upper hand in the second-round clash and soon secured the victory on serve to let out a huge roar.

During a cold handshake at the net at the end of the match, Ostapenko spoke sharply to Townsend, starting the argument.

Townsend at one point said "I don't have to do anything" to Ostapenko, who repeatedly pointed at her opponent.

Townsend eventually walked away and shook the chair umpire's hand and proceeded to whip the crowd into a frenzy.

"It's competition. People get upset when they lose and some people say bad things," Townsend said in an on-court interview.

"She told me I had no class, I have no education and to see what happens when we get outside the US

"I'm looking forward to it. I mean, I beat her in Canada outside the US so let's see what else she has to say."

Ostapenko added on Instagram later that her anger stemmed from Townsend's refusal to apologise after winning a point at a pivotal moment when her ball clipped the net and stayed in play, as she accused the American of being "disrespectful".

IMAGE: Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in action against Taylor Townsend of the United States in the second round match.. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

"There are some rules in tennis which most of the players follow and it was the first time ever that this happened to me on tour," Ostapenko wrote.

"If she plays in her homeland, it doesn't mean that she can behave and do whatever she wants."

Ostapenko also went on to complain that Townsend warmed up at the net and not the baseline at the start of the match.

Townsend gave credit to Ostapenko for a strong start but said she then "locked in" to turn the tables on the Latvian.

"She was playing really well at the beginning ... when she was playing well, I didn't say anything. That just shows class. Sometimes people are playing too good and you have to take it," she added.

"But I turned it up another level and that's what I'm most proud of today."

The 29-year-old added in her press conference later that she had no pre-existing issues with Ostapenko.

"There's no beef. But again, like you saw, I didn't back down, because you're not going to insult me, especially after I carried myself a certain type of way with nothing but respect," Townsend said.

"If I show respect to you, I expect respect as well. That's the fact of the matter. That's tennis, right? No matter what's going on, it's me versus you, but at the end of the day we have to respect each other and respect what happens out on the court. It's competition."

Townsend, who is Black, said she did not take the comments at the net personally and only Ostapenko would have to answer whether there were racial undertones to the altercation.

"I'm very strong. I'm very proud as a Black woman being out here representing myself and representing us and our culture," Townsend added.

"I make sure that I do everything that I can to be the best representation possible every time that I step on the court and even off the court.

"I can't speak on how she felt about it. That's something you're going to have to ask her. I didn't take it in that way but also that has been a stigma in our community of being not educated ... when it's the furthest thing from the truth.

"The thing I'm the most proud of is that I let my racket talk. Because ultimately, I'm the one here sitting in front of you guys moving on to the next round, getting the next cheque, moving on ... and that's what's the most important.

"She's packed up and she's gone. I'm here, and that's the only thing that matters."