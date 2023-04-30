News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Chirag-Satwiksairaj triumph in Dubai; end 58-year-old wait!

Chirag-Satwiksairaj triumph in Dubai; end 58-year-old wait!

Source: PTI
April 30, 2023 19:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the first Indians after Dinesh Khanna to be crowned champions at the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships.Photograph: BAI/Twitter

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty broke a 58-year-old drought, becoming the first Indians after Dinesh Khanna to be crowned champions at the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships in Dubai on Sunday.

 

The 2022 World Championships bronze medallists scripted a sensational comeback after an opening game reversal to edge past Malaysian combination of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 21-16, 17-21, 19-21 in a nail-biting final to accomplish a magnificent victory in the continental championship.

Khanna is the only Indian to claim the gold medal, having achieved the feat when he beat Thailand's Sangob Rattanusorn in men's singles final in 1965 at Lucknow.

India's previous best performance in men's doubles at the Asia Championships was a bronze-medal finish by Dipu Ghosh and Raman Ghosh in 1971.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Player's movement; not linked to any political party'
'Player's movement; not linked to any political party'
WFI boss 'won't resign', blames Congress for protest
WFI boss 'won't resign', blames Congress for protest
1980 Russian Olympic winner held in Goa drug bust
1980 Russian Olympic winner held in Goa drug bust
PIX: Spirited Punjab edge CSK in a last-ball finish!
PIX: Spirited Punjab edge CSK in a last-ball finish!
FPIs invest Rs 11,630 cr in equities in April
FPIs invest Rs 11,630 cr in equities in April
Factors that will drive the markets this week
Factors that will drive the markets this week
SC to hear pleas against validity of sedition law
SC to hear pleas against validity of sedition law

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Wrestlers protest driven by politicians?

Wrestlers protest driven by politicians?

'Request you not to weaken our movement'

'Request you not to weaken our movement'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances