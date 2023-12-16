News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Chennai GM chess C'ship: Gukesh, Erigaisi play out a draw

Chennai GM chess C'ship: Gukesh, Erigaisi play out a draw

Source: PTI
December 16, 2023 23:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: D Gukesh played out a draw in round two. Photograph: D Gukesh/X

Local star D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi played out a draw in the second round of the Chennai Grand Masters Chess Championship 2023 in Chennai on Saturday.

Experienced Indian GM Pentala Harikrishna, who scored over Erigaisi in round one, settled for a draw against Alexandr Predke (Serbia) to take his tally to 1.5 points.

Highly-rated American GM Levon Aronian held top seed Iran GM Parham Maghsoodloo in his second round match, while the match between Pavel Eljanov (Ukraine) and Sanan Sjugirov (Ukraine) saw the latter securing a win.

 

Gukesh with white pieces, held compatriot Erigaisi to a draw.

The two young Indians are aiming for a good performance in Chennai to boost their chances of securing a spot in next year's Candidates tournament.

The 8-player, all-GM tournament being held in the classical format, provides an opportunity for Gukesh and Erigaisi and Iran's Maghsoodloo to earn qualification for the Candidates tournament.

Round 2 results: Pentala Harikrishna drew Alexandr Predke; D Gukesh drew Arjun Erigaisi: Parham Maghsoodloo drew Levon Aronian; Pavel Eljanov lost to Sanan Sjugirov (Hungary).

Standings after round two: 1-2. Sjugirov, Pentala Harikrishna, 3-6. Predke, Aronian, Gukesh, Eljanov 1 point, 7-8. Maghsoodloo, Erigaisi 0.5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Is Rohit The IPL's Best Captain?
Is Rohit The IPL's Best Captain?
This is probably going to end my career: Halep
This is probably going to end my career: Halep
All-Indian men's singles final at Odisha Masters
All-Indian men's singles final at Odisha Masters
Harshal bowls Haryana to Vijay Hazare Trophy title
Harshal bowls Haryana to Vijay Hazare Trophy title
Luton's Lockyer collapses on pitch, match abandoned
Luton's Lockyer collapses on pitch, match abandoned
Indian team goes down against Belgium
Indian team goes down against Belgium
Parl intruders considered self-immolation as an option
Parl intruders considered self-immolation as an option

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Luton's Lockyer collapses on pitch, match abandoned

Luton's Lockyer collapses on pitch, match abandoned

Indian team goes down against Belgium

Indian team goes down against Belgium

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances