BWF's Lifetime Achievement Award for Prakash Padukone

IMAGE: Prakash Padukone was the first Indian to win the All England Badminton Championships in 1980. Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

India's badminton great Prakash Padukone will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award this year from the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The BWF Council shortlisted the Indian legend's name based on the award commission’s recommendation. Badminton Association of India (BAI) had submitted his name for this award.

The former World No. 1 and the first-ever Indian World Championships medallist, Padukone has contributed immensely to the game. In 2018, he was also honoured with the BAI’s Life Time Achievement Award.

Padukone was the first Indian to win the All England Badminton Championships in 1980. He beat Indonesia's Liem Swie King in the summit clash at the Wembley Stadium to win the prestigious tournament.

"We are delighted to see BWF celebrating legendary Prakash Padukone’s contribution to the sport with this award. His contribution is massive in taking Indian badminton to where it is today. When it comes to developing the sport, a strong backbone of administrators, officials and corporate play key roles and it’s great to see they are also being recognised and praised for their support and contribution to the game. On behalf of BAI, I congratulate all the winners and hope with their continued support we will be able to take Indian badminton to greater heights," BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania said.

Padukone has been a flag-bearer for India in the sport of badminton and he also clinched the country's first world championship medal after winning the bronze medal in the 1983 championships.

During his career, he also won the national senior championship in 1971 at just the age of 16, and as a result, he became the youngest player to have achieved the feat. He also managed to win successive national championships until 1979. In 1978 he won the singles badminton gold medal at the Commonwealth Games as well.

Padukone retired from competitive badminton in 1989.