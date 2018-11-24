Boxing Worlds: Mary Kom wins historic 6th GOLD, Sonia bags silver

Last updated on: November 24, 2018 17:42 IST

The legendary M C Mary Kom won historic sixth gold medal in the 48kg final in the Women's World Boxing Championship in New Delhi on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Mary Kom beat Ukraine's Hanna Okhota in a unanimous 5-0 decision in the final.

After reaching the semi-finals, Mary Kom has already become the most successful woman pugilist in the event's history.

The diminutive Manipuri matched Cuban men's legend Felix Savon as the joint most successful pugilist (men and women) in the World Championships' history.

Savon, who also won three Olympic gold medals during his illustrious career, won six gold and one silver in heavyweight in the World Championships between 1986 and 1989.

The feisty Manipuri, a mother of three, won a silver in the inaugural edition in 2001 and then went on to win a gold each in the next five consecutive editions -- 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010 in the 48kg category.

Before this World Championships, the Manipuri was tied with Irish legend Katie Taylor (five gold and a bronze) on the number of medals won. Taylor now plies her trade in the professional circuit.

Later, unheralded Sonia Chahal lost to Wahner Ornella Gabriele of Germany 1-4 in the 57kg category.

The 21-year-old Sonia, who began competing at the senior level only since 2016, settled for silver on debut.