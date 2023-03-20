Boxing Worlds: Sakshi storms into quarters

IMAGE: Sakshi celebrates winning her bout against Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan at the Women's World Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

India's Sakshi (52kg) notched a 5-0 unanimous decision win against Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan to advance to the quarter-finals of the Women's World Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi on Monday.

Sakshi, the 2021 Asian Championship bronze medallist, utilised her height and long reach to her advantage. She would punch Urakbayeva and step back quickly, not letting her opponent counter attack.

IMAGE: Sakshi lands a punch on her opponent Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

The Indian danced around the ring, playing with aggression and released a number of punches to emerge victorious.



"I played much better than I expected. She is a good boxer so I thought it would be a 19-20 fight but the strategy worked for me and I was able to dominate," Sakshi said after the bout.



Later in the day, Preeti (54kg) will face Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in a round of 16 bout. while Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will open her campaign against Vanessa Ortiz of Mexico in the 75kg pre-quarterfinals.