News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Boxing Worlds: Sakshi storms into quarters

Boxing Worlds: Sakshi storms into quarters

Source: PTI
March 20, 2023 16:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sakshi celebrates winning her bout against Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan at the Women's World Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

India's Sakshi (52kg) notched a 5-0 unanimous decision win against Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan to advance to the quarter-finals of the Women's World Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi on Monday.

 

Sakshi, the 2021 Asian Championship bronze medallist, utilised her height and long reach to her advantage. She would punch Urakbayeva and step back quickly, not letting her opponent counter attack.

IMAGE: Sakshi lands a punch on her opponent Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

The Indian danced around the ring, playing with aggression and released a number of punches to emerge victorious.

"I played much better than I expected. She is a good boxer so I thought it would be a 19-20 fight but the strategy worked for me and I was able to dominate," Sakshi said after the bout.

Later in the day, Preeti (54kg) will face Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in a round of 16 bout. while Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will open her campaign against Vanessa Ortiz of Mexico in the 75kg pre-quarterfinals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Alcaraz routs Medvedev in final; Rybakina triumphs
Alcaraz routs Medvedev in final; Rybakina triumphs
F1 PIX: Perez wins in Jeddah; Verstappen second
F1 PIX: Perez wins in Jeddah; Verstappen second
Bopanna becomes oldest Indian Wells champion
Bopanna becomes oldest Indian Wells champion
Farmers' outfit warns of another protest if...
Farmers' outfit warns of another protest if...
SC says plea to register live-ins is hare-brained idea
SC says plea to register live-ins is hare-brained idea
PE/VC investments nearly halve in Feb 2023
PE/VC investments nearly halve in Feb 2023
Disruptions continue in Parl over Rahul remark, Adani
Disruptions continue in Parl over Rahul remark, Adani

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Jehan Daruvala bags double Saudi podium

Jehan Daruvala bags double Saudi podium

PIX: Barcelona down Real Madrid; PSG, Bayern lose

PIX: Barcelona down Real Madrid; PSG, Bayern lose

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances