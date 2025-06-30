HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Beckham, Sharapova and a Star-Studded Day 1 at Wimbledon

Beckham, Sharapova and a Star-Studded Day 1 at Wimbledon

REDIFF SPORTS
June 30, 2025 18:45 IST

Maria Sharapova

IMAGE: Maria Sharapova and David Beckham kick off Wimbledon with star power. Photograph: Maria Sharapova/Instagram

Wimbledon 2025 kicked off in style on Monday, not just with world-class tennis but a glittering parade of stars from sport, film, and beyond.

 

Former tennis champion Maria Sharapova — who famously won the title at just 17 in 2004 — returned to the All England Club, sharing a selfie with football icon David Beckham.

'Let the (Wimbledon) games begin,' she captioned her Instagram post, adding a tennis ball emoji.

Stuart Broad

IMAGE: Stuart Broad aces his Wimbledon entrance with flair. Photograph: Wimbledon/X

Meanwhile, English cricket great Stuart Broad made a stylish entrance of his own, taking time to greet fans as he arrived at SW19, adding more sporting charm to a star-studded Day 1.

The celebrity lineup also included Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne and his wife, Hannah Bagshawe and ex-England football manager Gareth Southgate, spotted enjoying the opening day action.

Eddie Redmayne

IMAGE: Eddie Redmayne and his wife, Hannah Bagshawe. Photograph: Wimbledon/X
REDIFF SPORTS
Wimbledon braces for hottest start in history
Wimbledon 2025: Upbeat Alcaraz Eyes A Slice Of History
PIX: Sabalenka, Gauff Patch Up By Shaking A Leg!
Focus shifted, but Djokovic remains resolute!
Can Raducanu reignite her Wimbledon magic?
