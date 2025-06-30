Beckham, Sharapova and a Star-Studded Day 1 at Wimbledon

IMAGE: Maria Sharapova and David Beckham kick off Wimbledon with star power. Photograph: Maria Sharapova/Instagram

Wimbledon 2025 kicked off in style on Monday, not just with world-class tennis but a glittering parade of stars from sport, film, and beyond.

Former tennis champion Maria Sharapova — who famously won the title at just 17 in 2004 — returned to the All England Club, sharing a selfie with football icon David Beckham.

'Let the (Wimbledon) games begin,' she captioned her Instagram post, adding a tennis ball emoji.

IMAGE: Stuart Broad aces his Wimbledon entrance with flair. Photograph: Wimbledon/X

Meanwhile, English cricket great Stuart Broad made a stylish entrance of his own, taking time to greet fans as he arrived at SW19, adding more sporting charm to a star-studded Day 1.

The celebrity lineup also included Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne and his wife, Hannah Bagshawe and ex-England football manager Gareth Southgate, spotted enjoying the opening day action.