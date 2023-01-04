News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Barty back at Aus Open in different role

Barty back at Aus Open in different role

January 04, 2023 19:20 IST
Former tennis player Ash Barty in action during a celebrity fourball

IMAGE: Former tennis player Ash Barty in action during a celebrity fourball. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Retired Australian Open champion Ash Barty is returning to Melbourne Park for this year's event to mentor local hope Olivia Gadecki, who received a wildcard for the season's first Grand Slam.

Former world number one Barty called time on her career last March, shortly after ending her country's 44-year wait for a home champion at the Australian Open.

World number 202 Gadecki said at the United Cup in Sydney that Barty would be in her camp at Melbourne Park for the Jan. 16-29 tournament.

 

"I've been really fortunate to always be able to contact her if I have any questions or if I need advice, she has always been there for me," Gadecki told the Australian Associated Press.

"The best part is she just treats me like a normal person and we can relate in that regard and off-court is just as important as on court."

The 20-year-old will begin her Australian Open preparations at next week's Hobart International.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
