News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Barca goalkeeper Ter Stegen undergoes surgery

Barca goalkeeper Ter Stegen undergoes surgery

September 23, 2024 23:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Barcelona's first-choice keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is expected to be out for at least seven months.

IMAGE: Barcelona's first-choice keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is expected to be out for at least seven months. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has undergone a successful surgery on Monday after suffering a complete rupture of the patella tendon in his right knee, the LaLiga club said.

The 32-year-old Germany international picked up the injury during Barcelona's 5-1 win at Villarreal in LaLiga on Sunday.

 

"Ter Stegen has undergone a successful surgical intervention on the patella tendon injury in his right knee by Dr. Joan Carles Monllau under the supervision of the Club's Medical Services at Barcelona Hospital," Barcelona said in a statement.

"The player is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return."

Ter Stegen fell badly after jumping for a ball just before halftime and was visibly in pain as he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

All of his weight fell on his right leg as he injured the same knee on which he had already undergone two surgeries in recent years, and another surgery could prove season-ending, Spanish media had earlier reported.

Tests carried out confirmed that the player suffered a complete rupture of the patella tendon in his right knee, Barcelona said earlier on Monday, adding he would undergo a surgical process in the afternoon.

Barcelona's first-choice keeper is expected to be out for at least seven months, Spanish media reported.

He will miss a significant portion of games as Hansi Flick's side face Bayern Munich in the Champions League next month, as well as defending champions Real Madrid in LaLiga.

Guardiola optimistic of De Bruyne's quick return

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has been sidelined with a groin injury

IMAGE: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has been sidelined with a groin injury. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne should soon return from injury after missing Sunday's Premier League clash at home to Arsenal, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

The 33-year-old suffered a suspected groin problem in the 0-0 draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

City next host Championship (second-tier) side Watford in the League Cup third round on Tuesday and travel to Newcastle United in the Premier League at the weekend.

"I don't think it will be long," Guardiola said of De Bruyne's expected return after City's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

"I cannot say how long for, I don't know for Newcastle but it won't be long. (He has) discomfort in his legs."

De Bruyne was out for four months with a hamstring injury last season but made a memorable comeback at St James' Park with a goal in a 3-2 win over Newcastle in January.

City top the standings with 13 points after five games.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Real Madrid, Bayern win; Juventus held
PIX: Real Madrid, Bayern win; Juventus held
PICS: Man United held to a stalemate at Palace
PICS: Man United held to a stalemate at Palace
'I'm Not Very Optimistic About The ISL'
'I'm Not Very Optimistic About The ISL'
How govt plans to control onion prices
How govt plans to control onion prices
'I'm here for the long haul'
'I'm here for the long haul'
Unemployment rate remains unchanged at 3.2% in 2023-24
Unemployment rate remains unchanged at 3.2% in 2023-24
Hum hain naye...: When CJI refers to 'Dil Chahta Hai'
Hum hain naye...: When CJI refers to 'Dil Chahta Hai'

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

ISL: Bagan edge past NEUFC to avenge Durand Cup loss

ISL: Bagan edge past NEUFC to avenge Durand Cup loss

PIX: Barcelona thrash Villarreal; Milan down Inter

PIX: Barcelona thrash Villarreal; Milan down Inter

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances