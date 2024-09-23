Barca goalkeeper Ter Stegen undergoes surgery

IMAGE: Barcelona's first-choice keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is expected to be out for at least seven months. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has undergone a successful surgery on Monday after suffering a complete rupture of the patella tendon in his right knee, the LaLiga club said.

The 32-year-old Germany international picked up the injury during Barcelona's 5-1 win at Villarreal in LaLiga on Sunday.

"Ter Stegen has undergone a successful surgical intervention on the patella tendon injury in his right knee by Dr. Joan Carles Monllau under the supervision of the Club's Medical Services at Barcelona Hospital," Barcelona said in a statement.

"The player is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return."

Ter Stegen fell badly after jumping for a ball just before halftime and was visibly in pain as he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

All of his weight fell on his right leg as he injured the same knee on which he had already undergone two surgeries in recent years, and another surgery could prove season-ending, Spanish media had earlier reported.

Tests carried out confirmed that the player suffered a complete rupture of the patella tendon in his right knee, Barcelona said earlier on Monday, adding he would undergo a surgical process in the afternoon.

Barcelona's first-choice keeper is expected to be out for at least seven months, Spanish media reported.

He will miss a significant portion of games as Hansi Flick's side face Bayern Munich in the Champions League next month, as well as defending champions Real Madrid in LaLiga.

Guardiola optimistic of De Bruyne's quick return

IMAGE: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has been sidelined with a groin injury. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne should soon return from injury after missing Sunday's Premier League clash at home to Arsenal, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

The 33-year-old suffered a suspected groin problem in the 0-0 draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

City next host Championship (second-tier) side Watford in the League Cup third round on Tuesday and travel to Newcastle United in the Premier League at the weekend.

"I don't think it will be long," Guardiola said of De Bruyne's expected return after City's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

"I cannot say how long for, I don't know for Newcastle but it won't be long. (He has) discomfort in his legs."

De Bruyne was out for four months with a hamstring injury last season but made a memorable comeback at St James' Park with a goal in a 3-2 win over Newcastle in January.

City top the standings with 13 points after five games.