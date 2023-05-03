News
Bajrang justifies use of facilities as wrestlers accuse police of misleading

Bajrang justifies use of facilities as wrestlers accuse police of misleading

Source: PTI
May 03, 2023 22:42 IST
IMAGE: After pictures emerged on social media, Bajrang Punia said the women need to use the facilities and can’t bathe on the streets. Photograph: PTI

Bajrang Punia on Wednesday justified using facilities at a posh hotel near Jantar Mantar, saying the women who are part of the protest need some private space to meet their basic requirements.

A picture of Bajrang and his wife Sangeeta Phogat, having food at hotel's restaurant, went viral on social media. 

"This is also being spread that no one is staying at Jantar Mantar but a lot of media people are staying here even during night. There are women with us and they need private space where they can freshen up and change clothes. They can't do it on the road," Bajrang said in their defence.

 

“They also need to use washrooms. The ones here (at Jantar Mantar) do not have water, so that's why we have rooms. (Sitting at protest) does not mean that we take bath on road," he said.

Sakshi said the Delhi police is also spreading misinformation that wrestlers have left the protest site. 

"Some people are saying that we do not sleep here during the night. But anyone can come and check. Media people are always here," she said.

Vinesh added, "A few kids from an NGO had come to meet us this morning but Police people told them that we do not stay here and come around noon as we leave the site in the night. Then someone told them that police officers are lying."

Bajrang added, "It's the Police that is misleading people."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
