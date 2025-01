Images from Day 7 of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday.



Swiatek storms into fourth round





IMAGE: Iga Swiatek reacts during her third round match against Britain's Emma Raducanu. Photographs: Edgar Su/Reuters

Polish second seed Iga Swiatek maintained her perfect record against Emma Raducanu as the five-times Grand Slam champion beat the Briton 6-1, 6-0 on Rod Laver Arena to reach the fourth round in just over an hour.





Swiatek has now won all four of their meetings.